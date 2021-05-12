Shorthanded 76ers Fall in Indiana

The shorthanded 76ers (47-22) fell to the Indiana Pacers (33-36) on Tuesday, 103-94, snapping the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak.

The Sixers were without Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain), Matisse Thybulle (left hand soreness), and Shake Milton (right knee soreness). Mike Scott started in place of Embiid.

Though the Sixers took an 11-point lead into the break, Indiana outscored the Sixers, 52-32, in the second half.

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis finished with a 16-point, 13-rebound, 15-assist triple-double. Caris LeVert led the way in scoring for the Pacers, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The Sixers’ magic number for the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference remains one. Brooklyn played Tuesday, and beat Chicago.

The Sixers’ have three games remaining - Thursday in Miami and a pair in South Philadelphia, against Orlando.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a team-high 27 points, plus five rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes of play.

Ben Simmons

Simmons neared a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. He shot 9-for-16 from the field.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with a bench-high 11 points, plus two rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in 17 minutes.

Up Next:

The Sixers will play their final road game of the regular season Thursday in Miami, facing the Heat (37-31) for the third and final time this season.

As of Tuesday evening, the Heat hold the no. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, 0.5 games behind the no. 5 Atlanta Hawks (38-31). Miami has won seven of its last 10 outings.

The Sixers won their first pair of meetings over the Heat on Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 in South Philadelphia.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Related Links:

Photos: Philadelphia 76ers @ Indiana Pacers (05/11/2021)

Video: Philadelphia 76ers @ Indiana Pacers Highlights (05/11/2021)

Video: Doc Rivers Postgame Media @ Indiana Pacers (05/11/2021)

Video: Ben Simmons Postgame Media @ Indiana Pacers (05/11/2021)