Sixers Youth Foundation to Hold Ribbon-Cutting Block Party For Revitalized Court

SIXERS YOUTH FOUNDATION ALONG WITH PHILADELPHIA COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO HOLD RIBBON-CUTTING BLOCK PARTY FOR REVITALIZED COURT IN NORTH PHILADELPHIA

WHO:

Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck

Philadelphia 76ers Executive Director of Community Engagement Amy Hever

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke

Delaware Blue Coats General Manager and Sixers Youth Foundation Board Member Elton Brand

Ambassador of Philadelphia 76ers Basketball World B. Free

Sixers ENT, featuring Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, and mascot Franklin

More than 40 local neighborhood youth aged 10-13

WHAT: The Sixers Youth Foundation, the Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, Village of Arts and Humanities, LISC Philadelphia and Parks & Recreation will hold a ribbon-cutting block party for a revitalized court.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 28

3 – 7 p.m.

3:05 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting ceremony begins

3:12 p.m.: Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke speaks

3:16 p.m.: Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck addresses the crowd

3:19 p.m.: Philadelphia 76ers Executive Director of Community Engagement Amy Hever speaks

3:27 p.m.: Village of Arts and Humanities leads tour of neighborhood exhibit

4:00 p.m.: Group photo at court

4:10 p.m.: Delaware Blue Coats General Manager and Sixers Youth Foundation Board Member Elton Brand makes ceremonial first basket

4:13 p.m.: Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts pep rally

4:15 p.m.: Basketball tournament and block party commences

WHERE:

2519 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19133

DETAILS:

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Sixers Youth Foundation along with Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, Village of Arts & Humanities, LISC Philadelphia and Parks & Recreation will host a ribbon-cutting block party for a revitalized basketball court in the Hartranft section of North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck, Executive Director of Community Engagement Amy Hever and Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke will speak at the ribbon-cutting before the event transitions to a block party and basketball tournament, featuring more than 40 local neighborhood youth aged 10-13.

In conjunction with the announcement of plans to renovate the court last year, the Sixers Youth Foundation ensured classroom support was also provided by embedding two signature programs at John F. Hartranft School. Additionally, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted a day of service in August 2017 that deployed more than 125 staff members to the school in an effort to beautify the grounds and pack classroom kits for the students in preparation for the impending school year.

“The renovation of the Hartranft basketball court is just one component of the larger efforts that are revitalizing this historic Philadelphia neighborhood," said Amy Hever, Executive Director of 76ers Community Engagement. “This incredible collaboration is due in large part to the leadership of Council President Darrell L. Clarke, the residents of Hartranft, Village of Arts & Humanities, LISC Philadelphia and Parks & Recreation. The sport of basketball truly holds a uniquely unifying quality to it, and we hope this new court will be a staple of this community for many years to come.”

ABOUT THE SIXERS YOUTH FOUNDATION

The Sixers Youth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is committed to positively impacting the lives of young people in the Greater Delaware Valley. Its mission is to use the power of sports and entertainment to inspire and educate future generations in the classroom and on the court. For more information go to www.SixersYouthFoundation.org.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.