Sixers Youth Foundation Celebrates 4th Annual Gala

Close to 800 guests packed The Fillmore on Mar. 11 all in the name of supporting the Sixers Youth Foundation at the 4th Annual Evening on the Court, presented by VIP Wireless. Once the night concluded, more than $1 million was raised to support youth in Philadelphia, Camden and surrounding areas.

In line with tradition at 76ers home games, the event tipped off with a high-energy ringing of the team’s ceremonial Liberty Bell. The night’s honorary bell ringers were Gianni Steele and Antonio Gonzalez, two outstanding students in the Sixers Youth Foundation Math Hoops program at Mastery Cramer Hill School in Camden, New Jersey.

Also as part of the opening festivities, Gianni and Antonio were recognized on-stage by City of Camden Mayor Frank Moran and Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs.

The entire Evening on the Court event was made possible by the generous supporters of the Foundation, a group that was highlighted by the night’s Presenting Sponsor, VIP Wireless and MVP Sponsors, StubHub and Fanatics.

Throughout the night, fans and special guests enjoyed the fan-friendly, game-like environment that included a silent auction, presented by Upper Deck, appearances by the Sixers Entertainment Teams, and performances by speed painter David Garibaldi and three-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Wyclef Jean.

Also in attendance were members of the Philadelphia 76ers, including players, coaches, Managing Partners, front office executives and legends such as Allen Iverson and Julius “Dr. J” Erving, as well as each member of the Sixers Youth Foundation Board of Directors.

To-date, the Foundation has positively impacted close to 11,000 youth across Philadelphia, Camden and the surrounding areas, truly exemplifying what it means to be SIXERS STRONG. Sponsors at the All-Star, Playmaker and Starting 5 level were also recognized for the contribution to making the evening possible.