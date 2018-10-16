Sixers History | New Season Ushers in New Era of Rich Rivalry

Written by @SixersHistory's Curtis Harris.



When it comes to NBA rivalries, the granddaddy of them all might be 76ers-Celtics.

There are certainly other grand rivalries – Lakers-Celtics being the other titanic struggle throughout NBA history – that have captivated the imagination over the decades. However, none of these other rivalries have the confluence of close geography, high stakes, and sheer volume of time and games.

The 444 regular season matchups between the Sixers and Celtics date back to November 30, 1949, when our ancestral, Dolph Schayes-led Syracuse Nationals visited Boston Garden and upended the Cs 87-71, behind high-scorer Billy “the Bullet” Gabor’s 16 points.

For Gabor, now 96 years old, it was probably just another game on the schedule as the Nats ran up an NBA-best 51 wins, while the Celts strung together only 22 that year. But as time wore on, a rivalry began to brew.

Those 444 matches – the third-most between two franchises in NBA history – has taken A LOT of games over A LOT of time.

For example, in the 1965 season, the teams played a total of SEVENTEEN times. Ten matchups in the regular season that ended with each squad winning five games. Then a playoff matchup that went the full seven games and was decided 110-109 in the finale. Boston walked away the victor.

That’s 17 times that Wilt battled Russell, that Greer and Sam Jones tangled in the backcourt, that Havlicek and Chet Walker did there best to outscore the other.

Even in the 1980s, though, the deluge of hardwood scorn continued. In the 1981-82 season, the Sixers and Boston met “only” six times in the regular season. Each team won three of the games.

In the playoffs, they again went the full seven games with an NBA Finals trip on the line. This time, Philly walked away the Game 7 victor, 120-106, but that’s 13 games against one opponent in one season.

Imagine how tired Julius Erving was of guarding Larry Bird 13 times a season. Or how exhausted Robert Parish was trying to stop a Chocolate Thunder slam. Or how fed up Tiny Archibald was trying to bring the ball up against Maurice Cheeks.

Expansion in the late 1980s and 1990s finally settled the regular season matchups to just four per season, but that’s still a recipe for rigorous contention even before adding in a playoff series.

Both franchises fell on hard times in the 90s, but Clarence Weatherspoon and Dino Radja muscling each other still had its fine points for the rough-and-tumble era.

By the early 2000s, Allen Iverson and Paul Pierce delivered some high-scoring duels. In the early 2010s, a seesaw seven-game playoff series reminded fans of both cities the joys of trying to grind the other into submission.

And of course last season, the Sixers and Celtics engaged in a short five-game series that was filled to the brim with heart-stopping moments. The immediate result was a 4-1 Celtics series victory. The long-term prognosis was a good sign for fans of the game’s heftiest rivalry.

And that’s a good heft. Harry Potter novel heft versus school textbook heft.

It’s basketball heaven to look back and know your place in this story will be with Wilt Chamberlain, Dolph Schayes, Julius Erving, Hal Greer and Allen Iverson matched up against Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Larry Bird, John Havlicek and Paul Pierce.

So, for the 445th time, the 76ers will take on the Celtics during the regular season.

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, Markelle Fultz and company look poised to renew the athletic hostilities with Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford and the gang.

Here they come.

For more @SixersHistory, follow on Instagram and Twitter.