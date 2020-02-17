Simmons, Embiid Shine in All-Star Game

The NBA's 2020 All-Star Weekend was a memorable one, and it deserved a memorable ending, as Ben Simmons and Team LeBron edged out Joel Embiid and Team Giannis on a free throw from Anthony Davis to clinch Sunday’s victory, 157-155, in Chicago.

The victory was the second in as many years for Team LeBron.

The game’s rules were restructured this season, with the winner of each of the first three quarters earning donations to local Chicago charities. The final quarter was a race to to the leading team’s cumulative first through third quarter score plus 24 points, in honor of Kobe Bryant.

The change brought a new level of intensity and excitement to the game, which came down to the wire as Davis secured the victory for Team LeBron with a free throw that scored the game’s 157th point.

The winning Team LeBron raised $400,000 for Chicago Scholars, while Team Giannis won $100,000 for After School Matters.

Simmons and Embiid each played major roles in the meaningful contest.

Simmons totaled 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Embiid recorded a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Simmons played a Team LeBron-high 29 minutes, while Embiid also played 29 minutes for Team Giannis.

Embiid was prominently featured in the game’s exciting fourth period, scoring 10 of his 22 points in that final frame, including the a pair of free throws to force the game into a next-shot-wins scenario.

Embiid earned a game-high eight free throw attempts.

Following the contest, both players expressed their appreciation for the All-Star experience, which featured opportunities to play alongside their fellow elite players and to make an impact in the community.

They also both expressed their excitement to return to their Sixer teammates and tackle the final third of the season.

They’ll get their wish Thursday, as the regular season resumes against the Brooklyn Nets in South Philadelphia.