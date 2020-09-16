Simmons Earns First All-NBA Nod

Ben Simmons’ third NBA season was his strongest yet - and he’s been rewarded.

Making the 2019-2020 All-NBA Third Team is just the latest in a string of honors over his first three seasons as a pro.

Showing All-Star skills on both sides of the court all season, Simmons proved his impressive ability to guard any player on the floor, earning him a place on the 2019-2020 All-Defensive First Team last week.

Simmons, the youngest member of the All-Defensive First team, led the league in steals (2.1 spg) this season. He finished second in total steals (119), topped only by James Harden (125), who played in 11 more games than Simmons.

Since Simmons' first NBA season in 2017-18, he boasts a Rookie of the Year Award, two All-Star appearances, an All-Defense team selection, and now, an All-NBA honor.

Simmons averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, and was one of just three players to finish the regular season with those averages, along with Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Simmons was the only player in the league to average at least 16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and two steals per game this season.

The Melbourne, Australia native’s 8.0 assists ranked sixth-best in the league.

He collected six triple-doubles, the fifth-highest total in the NBA and highest total in the Eastern Conference, along with 31 double-doubles in his 57 games played.

The third-year pro also shot a career-high 58.0% from the field.

Take a look back at some of Simmons’ most outstanding performances this season:

Simmons was phenomenal in the team’s win over Brooklyn on Jan. 20, finishing with a career-high 34 points, along with 12 rebounds and 12 assists for a massive triple-double. He also added five steals.

On Dec. 23, Simmons shared a career-high 17 assists, along with 16 points and 13 rebounds against Detroit.

Helluva night for @BenSimmons25. 16 PTS | 13 REB | 17 AST pic.twitter.com/d81mo8KGcQ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 24, 2019

On Dec. 7, Simmons scored 34 points in 25 minutes in the Sixers’ 141-94 win over Cleveland. He shot 12-14 from the field, and added seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.