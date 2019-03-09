Tough Trip Ends With Loss to Houston

At the Buzzer:

The 76ers (41-25) and Houston Rockets (40-25) finished their season series in a tie, as the Sixers fell Friday at Toyota Center, 107-91.

The short-handed Sixers were unable to overcome the healthy and hot Rockets, which have now won a league-best seven straight.

Defending MVP James Harden led the contest with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Rockets hit 13 of 41 from beyond the arc, while the Sixers shot just 3 for 26 from deep.

Facing the Rockets for the first time as a Sixer, Tobias Harris topped his team with 22 points and nine boards. Jimmy Butler added 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, while Ben Simmons recorded 15 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

"[We've] just got to grow from this one, learn from this one, and keep it pushing," Harris said. "We've shown so many spurts of how good we can be."

Simmons’ double-double marks his 39th of the season, a new career high.

T.J. McConnell scored 13 off the bench, while James Ennis III added six points and seven rebounds against his former team.

Following their two-game road trip, the Sixers return Sunday to The Center, where they are 25-9. The squad will play three straight in South Philadelphia.

“I look forward to going home,” Brett Brownm said. “I hope to take the things that we’ve learned since the All-Star break, build on that, and clean stuff up.”

Click here for a complete box score.

@Sixers Social:

Even on a tough night, Ben Simmons did Ben Simmons things.

Up Next:

For their third consecutive nationally televised contest, the Sixers will host the Indiana Pacers (42-24) Sunday. The Sixers lead the season series between the teams, 2-1. In the absence of scoring leader Victor Oladipo (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic has risen to the occasion, averaging a career-high 17.7 points per game. The Pacers currently hold the three-seed in the East, one game in front of the Sixers.