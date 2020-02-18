Scott Shows Love for Hive

Sunday night, Mike Scott teamed up with Red Bull Hoops to throw a Mike Scott Hive Appreciation All-Star Watch Party at North Bowl in Northern Liberties. More than 100 members of The Hive, Scott's loyal fan group, attended the event where they bowled and played pool and foosball with Scott, while enjoying free food and drinks courtesy of Mike and Red Bull. Registration for the free event sold out earlier this month in less than 20 minutes.

As a sign of appreciation, The Hive members signed a pair of Nike shoes that they later gifted to Scott, who wasted no time in putting them on. In exchange, Scott gifted The Hive a goodie bag filled with 76ers, Red Bull and Mike Scott Hive swag.

The event also signified the launch of new Mike Scott apparel, inspired by The Hive.

Since Scott joined the 76ers via a trade with the LA Clippers on Feb. 6, 2019, fans have gravitated to his personality. When Scott picked up a technical foul on Feb. 24, 2019, against the Portland Trail Blazers protecting teammate Ben Simmons, Zainab Javed, founder of The Hive, tweeted “#MikeScottHive. You in?” inspiring a movement. The Mike Scott Hive have put together parties, tailgates, group nights at 76ers games and much more.