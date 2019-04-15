Eager to Bounce Back in Game 2

Scene Setter:

Despite the 76ers’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1, Brett Brown’s thoughts about the playoffs aren’t changing.

For the veteran coach, it simply doesn’t get better than this time of year:

“It is my favorite part of my job -- the NBA Playoffs, by a mile. To go home, watch the games, and scrutinize what we could have done better, what I could have done better, what are you expecting [the opposition] to do? Ultimately, it ends up very much a raw fistfight. It’s just raw, and it’s clean.”

Brown and the Sixers were back in the gym for practice on Sunday, as the team rotated through stations to study film and adjust accordingly.

“Today was almost like a classroom,” Brown said. “The high-minute group was dealt with from a recovery standpoint, and from a teaching standpoint.”

Brooklyn guards D’Angelo Russell (26 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast), Caris LeVert (23 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast), and Spencer Dinwiddie (18 pts, 3 reb) had success in Game 1. They certainly have the Sixers’ attention.

“They’re one of those teams matchup wise, that take you one-on-one almost every possession,” said T.J. McConnell (4 pts, 3 reb). “They’ll find a mismatch and exploit it. They’ve got great guards, and we just have to do a better job of being better on team defense, and we will. We’ll make our adjustments and have a better performance defensively [Monday].”

Monday marks the Sixers’ second chance to defend home court before the series moves to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4.

“This is it,” Brown said about the playoffs. “You just wouldn’t trade it for anything. If you had the choice to do what we all did in 2013, and ‘14, and so on, versus what we have a chance to do now -- it ain’t even close.”

After scoring 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and five blocks Saturday, Joel Embiid (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable for Game 2.

On Brooklyn’s end of the court, Ed Davis, who scored 12 points and grabbed 16 boards in Game 1, (right ankle sprain) is also questionable.

