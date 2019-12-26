Quotebook | No Shortage of Holiday Cheer

It was a Christmas Day to remember at The Center, as the 76ers toppled the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks, 121-109.

From Joel Embiid and Al Horford’s lockdown defense on reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the team’s 21 3-pointers, to sharing 29 assists, the Sixers put together one of their most impressive wins of the season.

Tobias Harris felt it from the jump:

“From the beginning of the game, we were ready.”

Here’s more of what was said:

For Harris (22 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl), Wednesday’s contest held extra significance, as it was his first time playing on Christmas Day in his nine-year NBA career. It turned out to be everything he hoped for:

“It definitely lived up to the hype. As a kid growing up watching games on Christmas, and being glued to the TV to watch NBA stars on Christmas Day - to really be able to go out and play was just an amazing feeling. It’s truly a blessing to have this opportunity.”

There's an impact on what it means to play Christmas Day. @tobias31 #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/oHUQYXgiSH — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 26, 2019

Josh Richardson (18 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk) had a similar experience. He credited the electric atmosphere in the building, which could be a preview for the battles to come in the spring:

“It was awesome. This was my first Christmas game actually playing… It was awesome. The energy was great, which is great every night, but today, every play was like a playoff atmosphere. So I had a great time playing.”

"The energy was great, which is always great but today, every play was like a playoff atmosphere." Philly is different.#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/TJofiSirEF — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 26, 2019

Joel Embiid delivered dominance and spirit on both ends of the floor in the win, tallying 31 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, while helping hold Antetokounmpo to 8-forf-27 from the field. After his elite defensive performance, Embiid praised his entire team’s defensive work:

“I hope we all win Defensive Player of the Year. Obviously there’s only one that can win it. As a team, we’ve been having a great defensive team the whole season. Everybody is unique in their own ways. Ben is going to get in the passing lanes, he’s going to guard the best guard on the opposite team most nights. In matchups like tonight, like I said, if I’m needed guarding the MVP, Giannis. So, I hope we all win it, it’d be great. If we can’t all win it, I hope we’re all on the first team All-Defense.”

After sharing a career-high 17 assists in Detroit Monday, Ben Simmons had another big day - finishing with 15 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. At the podium together, Simmons and Harris said they like their lineup’s commitment to chasing defensive accolades.

“[Tobias] wants [Defensive Player of the Year] too. But I want it. And J-Rich wants it. So hopefully we all keep that mentality.”

Simmons added that his team’s spirit was at its best:

“I think it’s the most energy we’ve had. It’s Christmas - it’s always going to be there. I think this just sets the tone for us, and we know what level we can compete at, and we can compete with the best. We just have to set that tone every game, no matter who we’re playing.”

Al Horford (11 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk) expressed his admiration for Embiid and Simmons’ performances postgame:

“[Beating Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo] says a lot about our group, especially Joel, and his stamp on the game. His ability to go out there and dominate, and then Ben, also, being able to go out and dominate out there. Both of them, setting that tone, for the rest of our group. They were unbelievable tonight, both of them.”

Looking ahead, the Sixers have now beat all of their fellow top teams in the East at least once, boasting a combined 4-1 record against the Bucks, Celtics, and Heat. The man at the helm likes where the team is headed.

“I think this team is designed for the playoffs... I think the landing spot is exciting,” Brett Brown said. “To date, I like some of the things that I’ve seen against the best teams.”

The Sixers will look to keep their momentum going as they face their next four games on the road - visiting Orlando, Miami, Indiana and Houston.