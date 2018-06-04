Prospect Profile | Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges

6’7” 230 LBS G / F

17-18 Season Stats:

34 G | 31.4 M | 17.1 PPG (45.7%) | 71 3FGM (36.4%) | 85.3 FT% | 7.0 RPG | 2.7 APG

Career Highlights:

• From his first to second season in East Lansing, Miles Bridges, by all accounts, become a more well-rounded player. Not only did his per-40 minute scoring experience a slight uptick (21.1 to 21.8), he emerged as a more productive facilitator (Bridges generated 2.6 assists per 40 minutes as a freshman, and 3.4 assists per 40 minutes as a sophomore). All in all, the southpaw swingman displayed an ability to score from a variety of floor spots, exhibited toughness, and established himself as one of the better defenders in an elite conference (Bridges ranked eighth in the B1G10 with a 95.5 defensive rating).

• Helping guide Michigan State to its first 30-win season in nine years, and a narrow two-point, Round of 32 loss to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament, Bridges racked up several individual accolades for his contributions to the Spartans’ run. A pre-season All-American pick, he ended up receiving Consensus All-America Second-Team honors, and was a All-B1G10 First-Team selection, too. No stranger to lofty individual prizes, Bridges was tabbed the B1G10 Rookie of the Year for 2017, after averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in his debut campaign.

• Perhaps the most significant area of statistical improvement made by Bridges in year two at the collegiate level was his free throw shooting. He attempted foul shots at the exact same per-40 minute rate that he did as a freshman (4.1), yet his percentage skyrocketed, from 68.5 to 85.3. The latter figure was good for second overall in the entire B1G10.

Did You Know?:

Representing one of the most dominant performances of his two-season career, Bridges pumped out 19 points and 21 rebounds in a New Year’s Eve victory over Savannah State. The 21 caroms marked the most for a Michigan State player since former NBA forward Greg Kelser snagged 27 rebounds in a 1976 game.

Quote of Note:

“Miles is a mature young man who has excelled on the court and has been an exemplary student. I think he’s ready to handle being a pro basketball player both on and off the court. More than anything, he conducted himself with the utmost class and humility.”

Tom Izzo, to MSUSpartans.com (3/28/2018)