Pre-Draft Workout Recap | 6.6.19

Pre-draft season continues at the 76ers Training Complex, as six new prospects visited the facility for Thursday’s workout.

Here’s some of what was said following the practice:

Shizz Alston Jr.

For Shizz Alston Jr., a visit to the Sixers’ facility holds a profound meaning. Between his Philadelphia upbringing to his four seasons at Temple, Alston’s roots in the area are deep. Following the workout, Alston discussed the idea of potentially playing in Philadelphia:

“[The Sixers were] my favorite team growing up, I would love that - just bringing a Philly guy to the Sixers. I think that would mean a lot for the city of Philadelphia, and also for me."

Alston noted that two Temple greats share Sixers' ties. He said Marc Jackson and current Temple head coach Aaron McKie serve as inspirations.

"It would be a dream come true to play for the Sixers.”

Dylan Windler

After four years at Belmont, Dylan Windler brings a veteran presence with shooting prowess to this year's draft class. He led the Ohio Valley Conference by shooting 42.9% from deep, and said he could fill in wherever necessary on an NBA team.

“I think I could come in, be a good role player for them early on. Obviously those guys are superstars, so I’m just trying to fit in where I can, and help out the team where I can -- knocking down shots, making hustle plays, getting extra efforts, and crashing the glass for sure.”

Windler said he’s enjoyed the pre-draft process, embracing the challenges along the way:

“Today was a lot of fun. It was very competitive, fast-paced -- that’s what you like to see as a competitor.”

Josh Perkins

Following a decorated four years at Gonzaga and an All-West Coast Conference First Team selection in 2018-19, Josh Perkins is welcoming the grind of draft season:

“I love it. In retrospect, I’m close to achieving a dream. Not everybody gets to work out in NBA arenas on a day-to-day basis. So really, it’s a blessing. I just take it day by day, and try to learn, and embrace every opportunity I’m getting.”

Perkins appeared in the 2017 National Championship game, and said that his college experiences under the brightest lights prepared him well for the next level:

“I played at GU, played in a lot of NBA arenas, so I kind of got the kinks out in college. To be here… I’m just that much closer to living out a dream. So I just want to give it my all, and chase what I really want.”

Jaylen Hoard

Jaylen Hoard echoed Josh Perkins’ sentiments about playing on some of college basketball’s biggest stages. He said conference play in the ACC during his freshman season at Wake Forest prepared him for pro ball in more ways than one:

“Every game was tough. I learned a lot, just playing that type of competition. I feel like it prepared me for all of this. You go in packed houses every game on the road, even at home. I feel like in the NBA, it won’t be too much of a transition atmosphere-wise. Obviously, the game will be different - the NBA is a totally different level. But as far as the atmosphere, I feel like I’ll be prepared.”

Donta Hall

Donta Hall, a native of Luverna AL and four-year player for the Crimson Tide, said he’s ready to leave Alabama for the first time in order to chase his dream. As pre-draft season continues, Hall said he’s taking time to savor the moment:

“I’ve just been embracing it, learning each and every day, each and every workout. Just taking it all in, learning the game, and being a student of the game.”

Harry Froling

Harry Froling has seen his fair share of international play against stiff competition. Following NCAA seasons at SMU and Marquette, he returned to Australia to play for the Adelaide 36ers. After the workout, Froling reflected on his journey:

“I think it’s been great. College was good for the experience. Leading up to college, I played at the world championships against Jayson Tatum, De’Aaron Fox, all those guys. Then I played in the Hoop Summit against DeAndre Ayton, and the NBA Global Camp was really good for me where I had a really good camp against all the guys that are in the NBA right now. That’s really helped me learn to play like those guys, and play at this level.”

Pre-draft workouts continue Friday at the 76ers Training Complex.