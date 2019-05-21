Pre-Draft Workout Recap | 5.20.19

With a second prospect workout in the books, it’s safe to say that draft season is in full swing for the 76ers.

Monday’s session featured six players participating in scrimmages and drills at the Training Complex.

Following the workouts, the players discussed the ins and outs of this pivotal time.

Tookie Brown had one important stop before heading out on his pre-draft journey: his graduation from Georgia Southern University. The 2018-19 Sun Belt Player of the Year said he can make an impact anywhere he’s needed:

“My junior year, they wanted me as a scorer. So I had to score, then I put my name in the Draft my junior year, and they wanted to see, can I run the team and be a point guard? So I can get my teammates involved, and I can score too. I know a lot of teams are looking for defenders, full court defenders -- that’s the main thing I like. So I can do it all, if you want me to.”

Terance Mann has prepared for this moment since a young age. His mother, Daynia La-Force, was a standout player at Georgetown and coached NCAA ball at the University of Rhode Island. Mann credited his mom for helping better his understanding of the game. At Florida State, he made a name for himself with his combination of size, passing and handling ability, and defense:

“[At Florida State] all we did was eat, breathe, and sleep defense. If you’re not playing defense, you’re not getting on the court. You’ve got to be able to guard your man, and if you’re not doing that, then you’re not playing. I think for four years, I did a great job of that.”

Boston College standout Ky Bowman participated in his fourth pre-draft workout Monday, having also visited Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Minnesota. Arriving in Philadelphia fresh off the NBA Combine, Bowman talked about the recent grind:

“It was a great process, great to be able to be inside the combine. A lot of guys don’t get a chance to see that. The opportunity was big for me to go out there and compete against guys in the draft class to get my stock up.”

Max Strus transferred to DePaul after two seasons of Division II ball at Lewis University, and quickly became one of DePaul’s all-time best shooters from deep. Strus said his goal in pre-draft workouts is all about rising to the occasion:

“It’s good, it’s fun, I take advantage of it and just live in the moment - but happy to be here, and happy to get these opportunities. I think I’m a guy that can space the floor in the modern NBA, knock down shots, and defend one through four. I think I fit well in the NBA right now, and hopefully teams see that.

Zylan Cheatham spent two seasons at San Diego State before a breakout junior season at Arizona State University. Cheatham, the Pac-12 leader in rebounds in 2018-19, said he’s relishing the chance to show teams what he has to offer, especially in respect to his intangibles:

“Growing up, even in school, I was getting in trouble for talking too much. So I figured I could just transform it into something positive, and talk to guys out here, communicate at a high level. I know that’s what wins games sometimes. Winning is definitely the most important to me.”

Marial Shayok is a coming off a standout senior campaign at Iowa State, after spending three seasons at the University of Virginia. Shayok discussed his pre-draft itinerary, which has included the Portsmouth Invitational, NBA Combine, and team workouts.