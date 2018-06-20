Pre-Draft Report | Two Fast-Rising Prospects Get Two Visits

Two days before the draft, two prospects were back in Camden, NJ for a second visit.

With Kevin Knox and Zhaire Smith both en route to Brooklyn for Thursday’s draft, the 76ers figured why not bring the pair of fast-rising projected first-rounders in for one last look.

Knox, who, according to experts, could end up being a top-10 pick, participated in a group workout for the Sixers on June 15th, three days after Smith passed through the club’s training complex.

Tuesday afternoon, Knox had the Sixers’ practice floor all to himself for a solo session, just the second individual workout the team scheduled, in addition to Mikal Bridges’ June 12th audition.

“It was another opportunity for further diligence,” said Ned Cohen, the Sixers’ Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Like the majority of his workouts this spring, Knox felt good Tuesday about what he showed.

Based on reports, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound wing from Kentucky seems to be surging up draft boards to the point where it seems likely he’ll now be a top-10 selection. During his co-SEC Freshman of the Year campaign, he averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while hitting 57 threes (34.1%).

VP of Analytics and Strategy Alex Rucker on Kevin Knox: “Looked great. He’s a talented, modern day wing.” Feels he could play two or three positions at NBA level. pic.twitter.com/2flnPUoeUz — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) June 19, 2018

Since the end of the college season, Knox has focused on sharpening his ball-handling skills, and executing better in pick-and-roll sets. He’s spent plenty of time working out in one-on-one and five-on-five settings with NBA players represented by his agency.

Knox went straight to Charlotte following his initial stop in the Delaware Valley. Amidst his travels, he was informed by his agent that Brett Brown had called to arrange visit no. 2.

“He just wanted to spend more time with me,” said Knox.

Brown, the acting head of basketball operations for the Sixers, had a busy day last Friday, so he and Knox only had about 10 minutes to chat. This time around, the conversation was more extensive.

Per Knox, Brown also wanted to see the 18-year old (his birthday is in August) shoot some more.

“Coach Brown just really liked me, and he wanted me to come back. My agent said they’re really interested in me, so I was like, might as well go back and see what he’s talking about. There’s not going to be any harm for me to get another workout in before the draft. I’m trying to win a job, so I’m going to go in for any interview I get asked to. Coach Brown said, ‘Come back,’ and I didn’t hesitate.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, Smith - a Texas Tech product - was on the court for his second six-man workout for the Sixers. This one, however, was formatted slightly different than his first.

There were more opportunities for Smith to display all facets of his game, from his perimeter shot to his handle.

“When we did shooting drills, I felt I shot better than the first time,” said Smith, who hit 18 of 40 3-point attempts as freshman in Lubbock, TX. “They wanted to see something else, and I believe I showed it.”

Explosive off the dribble as well, Smith was a Big 12 All-Defensive Team choice, too, a pretty heady accomplishment for a rookie. He said the Sixers were the only team he visited twice.

Zhaire Smith is indeed back in the building. Stop, then a slam. pic.twitter.com/6SOO1Ke5Oi — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) June 19, 2018

“They’re going to get a good player,” Smith said of himself, when asked Tuesday why the Sixers should draft him. “I feel like I fit in the program, hustle plays, defending, and just being coachable.”

For Knox and Smith alike, Tuesday’s workout was their final one before the draft. Now, it’s a matter of biding the time until Thursday for a lifelong ambition to be realized.

“It’s crazy, it’s my last workout before the big day,” said Knox. “I’m just really excited. I can’t really tell how my emotions are right now. My parents told me today they’re packing their stuff to go up there, so I’m just happy. To hear my name called, it’s going to be one of the best moments of my life.”