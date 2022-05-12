76ers Fall to Heat in Game 6 and Miami Advances to Eastern Conference Finals

Snapshot:

The 76ers (2-4) fell to the Miami Heat (4-2), 99-90, at home on Thursday in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series. With the win, Miami advances to the Eastern Conference Finals against the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series.

Thursday was a one-point game at halftime, with the Heat leading, 49-48. Miami then held the SIxers to 15 points in a 25-15 third quarter.

Philadelphia's Danny Green exited the game early in the first quarter due to a left knee injury.

The Heat shot 42-for-87 (.483) from the field, 7-for-28 (.250) from 3-point range, and 8-for-11 (.727) from the free-throw line. The Sixers finished with shooting totals of 36-for-87 (.414) overall, 12-for-37 (.324) from 3, and 6-for-7 (.857) from the foul line.

Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 32 points (13-29 fg, 2-6 3fg, 4-6 ft) for the Heat, plus eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocked shots in 43 minutes. Teammate Max Strus notched his second consecutive double-double of the series with 20 points (6-14 fg, 4-10 3fg, 4-5 ft) and a season-high 11 rebounds in 40 minutes.

The visiting Heat finished Game 6 with 62 points in the paint and 17 second-chance points (13 offensive rebounds).

Embiid recorded a double-double with 20 points (7-24 fg, 2-8 3fg, 4-4 ft) and a game-high 12 rebounds in 44 minutes of work.

Across 42 minutes of action, Maxey contributed 20 points (9-22 fg, 1-7 3fg, 1-1 ft), three rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Milton tallied each of his 15 points (6-8 fg, 3-4 3fg) in the second half. He added three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 29 total minutes off the bench.

Harris posted 14 points (6-13 fg, 2-5 3fg), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and a team-high two blocks in 38 minutes.

In 43 minutes of play, Harden finished with 11 points (4-9 fg, 3-7 3fg), four rebounds, a game-high nine assists, and a steal.

