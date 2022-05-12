76ers Seek to Extend Series at Home

Down 3-2, the 76ers will look to force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup with the Miami Heat Thursday in South Philadelphia.

After winning two in a row at home to even the series 2-2, the Sixers fell to the Heat, 120-85, in Tuesday’s Game 5 in Miami.

Joel Embiid was the Sixers’ leading scorer in Game 5, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

James Harden totalled 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Tobias Harris added 12 points and three rebounds.

The team struggled from the field, shooting 31-for-85 overall (36.5% fg) and 9-for-32 from deep (28.1% 3fg) in Game 5.

With Game 6 on the horizon, the Sixers will look to continue defending home court in the series, after strong showings in Games 3 and 4.

In Game 3, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored a team-best 21 points, both surging from long range - with Green shooting 7-for-9 from deep and Maxey converting on five of his six 3-point attempts.

Embiid added a 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in Game 3, and Harden tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists en route to the team’s 99-79 victory.

Harden shone in Game 4 - a 116-108 win - finishing with a team-high 31 points, plus seven rebounds and nine assists. Embiid notched a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double in that outing.

Embiid (facial fracture / right thumb sprain), Matisse Thybulle (left foot soreness), and Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) are questionable for Thursday’s Game 6.

Game 6 tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Jimmy Butler led the way for Miami in Game 5, finishing with a game-high 23 points, plus nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Butler shot 9-for-15 from the field, 2-for-4 from deep, and 3-for-4 from the foul line.

Max Strus added a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Gabe Vincent finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Bam Adebayo totalled 12 points and six assists, shooting 4-for-7 from the field.

Victor Oladipo scored a bench-best 13 points, plus three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Tyler Herro tallied 10 points, two rebounds, and three assists.

Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) is out for Game 6, while Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain), and Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation) are all questionable.

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

