76ers Fall to Heat in Game 5 in Miami

Snapshot:

The 76ers (2-3) fell to the Miami Heat (3-2), 120-85, on the road in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night. Now trailing 3-2 in the series, the Sixers will host the Heat for Game 6 on Thursday at 7 p.m.

All five Heat starters, plus reserves Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro scored in double figures. Miami led 56-44 at halftime and Jimmy Butler went on to finish the contest with a game-high 23 points (9-15 fg, 2-4 3fg, 3-4 ft). Kyle Lowry (hamstring) did not play.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers in scoring with 17 points.

The home Heat posted final shooting totals of 45-for-84 (.536) from the field, 13-for-33 (.394) from beyond the arc, and 17-for-23 (.739) from the free-throw line. The Sixers shot 31-for-85 (.365) from the floor, 9-for-32 (.281) from 3-point range, and 14-for-15 (.933) from the foul line.

After Butler on the scoresheet was Heat wing Max Strus, who shot 4-for-10 from long range and ultimately posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes as a starter.

Miami won the rebounding battle, 46-36, and produced a 56-36 advantage in points in the paint.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In 33 minutes of play, Embiid posted a team-leading 17 points (7-12 fg, 0-1 3fg, 3-3 ft) with five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

James Harden

Across a game-high 37 minutes of action, Harden totaled 14 points (5-13 fg, 2-6 3fg, 2-3 ft), six rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 12 points (5-14 fg, 2-4 3fg) and three rebounds in 33 minutes.

Shake Milton

Milton came off the bench to add nine points (2-8 fg, 1-1 3fg, 4-4 ft), four rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 20 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

Game 6: Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 15 in Miami

Related Links:

James Harden Leads 76ers Past Heat in Game 4, Series Tied 2-2

Joel Embiid Returns for 76ers in Game 3 Win Over Miami Heat