Embiid to Start as Round 2 Matchup with Miami Shifts to South Philadelphia

The 76ers’ Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup with the Miami Heat has shifted to South Philadelphia, as the Sixers prepare to host the Heat for Game 3 Friday.

Down 0-2 in the series, the Sixers have a chance to defend home court, playing in Philadelphia for the first time since April 25.

While shooting struggles headlined the Sixers’ first pair of performances in the series, the team is confident in its ability to make up ground in its best-of-seven matchup at home.

“We got great shots,” Doc Rivers said Thursday of Game 2. “We didn’t make shots, but we got great shots. I believe in the guys we play on the floor, that they can make them, over the long haul.”

The Sixers shot 3-for-30 from long range (26.7%) in Game 2, and 6-for-34 from deep in Game 1 (17.6%). In its first round matchup with the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers shot 40.8% from 3-point territory overall.

“Not one person in that locker room doesn’t feel like we can win this series,” Rivers said. “We’re going to try everything to try to win the game… I feel good about Game 3.”

In the absence of 2022 MVP finalist Joel Embiid (facial fracture), Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Sixers in Game 2, finishing with 34 points, three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. He shot 12-for-22 from the field and 9-for-11 from the free throw line in a team-high 43 minutes.

James Harden recorded 20 points, four rebounds, a team-high nine assists, and a block in his 41 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris added 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Harris shot 9-for-17 from the field and 2-for-5 from deep in Game 2.

As of Friday morning, Embiid (facial fracture) was listed as out for Game 3, and he was upgraded to doubtful earlier this afternoon. Embiid has since been listed as available for game 3, and will start at center for the Sixers.

Game 3 tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Bam Adebayo was Miami’s leading scorer in Game 2, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Adebayo shot 7-for-11 from the field and 9-for-11 from the foul line in 33 minutes of play.

Jimmy Butler notched a 22-point, 12-assist double-double, shooting 8-for-15 overall and 5-for-7 from the free throw line.

Victor Oladipo scored a bench-high 19 points, plus six rebounds and an assist, while also off the bench, newly-named NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro scored 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain), and Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation) are all questionable for Game 3.

