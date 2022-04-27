76ers’ Round 1 Matchup Returns to Toronto for Game 6

The 76ers are back in Toronto Thursday, with an opportunity to clinch an Eastern Conference Semifinal appearance on the line in Game 6.

The Sixers lead the series, 3-2, after falling to the Raptors, 103-88, in Monday’s’ Game 5 in South Philadelphia.

“We can be better,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “I do think a lot of our shots were good, but we also took a lot of forced, tough, running shots that we can’t take. We will look at the film, and we will figure it out.”

Joel Embiid was the Sixers’ leading scorer in Game 5, finishing with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus four assists.

All five Sixer starters finished in double-figures, as Tobias Harris added 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while James Harden totalled 15 points, two rebounds, and seven assists.

“We’ve got to stick together, we’ve got to figure out how we can gather that type of energy and be able to be at our best,” Harris said postgame. “We really just got to focus on what’s worked for us through the series in the games that we have won, and what has been successful.”

Tyrese Maxey (12 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl) echoed Harris’ thoughts:

“You’ve just got to play with a little more pace, and get into our stuff a little better, and like Tobias said, when we get stops, we’ve got to run, push the pace, and execute the game plan.”

Danny Green scored 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting overall and 4-for-9 shooting from long range, plus four rebounds and two steals.

Green surpassed both Kobe Bryant and JR Smith for ninth on the all-time playoff 3-pointers made list.

Embiid (right thumb sprain) is available Thursday, while Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) and Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) are out.

Game 6 tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Pascal Siakam led the way for Toronto in Game 5, notching a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus seven assists. Siakam shot 10-for-17 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep.

Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby added 16 points apiece, while Precious Achiuwa scored a bench-high 17 points plus seven rebounds, shooting 7-for-11 from the field.

Thaddeus Young (left hand; thumb - hyperextension) is available, while Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor strain) is doubtful for Game 6.

