76ers Fall to Raptors in Game 5, Setting Up Game 6 Thursday in Toronto

The 76ers (3-2) fell to the Toronto Raptors (2-3), 103-88, at home on Monday night in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. With the win, Toronto extended the series once again and now trails 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Thursday night (7 p.m.) in Toronto.

James Harden scored the first basket of the game for the Sixers, but the Raptors never trailed after that. Toronto held a 54-41 lead at halftime.

The visiting Raptors shot 42-for-82 (.512) from the field, 8-for-31 (.258) from 3-point range, and 11-for-13 (.846) from the foul line. The Sixers ended the game shooting 31-for-81 (.383) overall, 10-for-37 (.270) from beyond the arc, and 16-for-20 (.800) from the free-throw line.

Pascal Siakam put up a game-high 23 points (10-17 fg, 2-4 3fg, 1-2 ft) with a team-leading 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors.

Toronto scored 56 points in the paint, 20 more than the Sixers in the category. The Raptors’ bench outscored the Philadelphia reserves by a 29-11 margin.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In 40 minutes of action, Embiid notched a double-double with a team-high 20 points (7-15 fg, 0-4 3fg, 6-6 ft) and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Tobias Harris

Harris shot 6-for-16 from the floor, 2-for-7 from 3, and 2-for-2 from the line to finish with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 44 minutes.

Danny Green

In 25 minutes as a starter, Green posted 14 points (5-10 fg, 4-9 3fg), four rebounds, and two steals.

James Harden

Harden played 40 minutes and tallied 15 points (4-11 fg, 2-6 3fg, 5-6 ft), two rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one blocked shot.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey added 12 points (5-14 fg, 0-3 3fg, 2-2 ft), two rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 42 minutes of play.

