76ers Set for Close-Out Opportunity at Home

The 76ers are back home in South Philadelphia, with a chance to close out their Round 1 matchup with the Toronto Raptors at home at The Center.

After winning their first three outings in the series, the Sixers fell in Game 4 Saturday in Toronto, 110-102.

James Harden was the Sixers’ leading scorer in Game 4, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, a game-high nine assists, a steal, and three blocks.

Joel Embiid totalled 21 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while Tobias Harris added a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Doc Rivers commended Harris’ work in this series after Sunday’s film session.

“He’s been probably the most consistent player - as far as playing the right way, doing the right stuff. He’s been fantastic. I guess you could say he’s in a great mental space. He’s been great. He’s just playing.”

In the series thus far, Harris has averaged 18.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.

Harris’ 1.8 blocks per game mark a team-high. Harris’ seven blocks total in this postseason mark the fourth-highest playoff blocking total in the NBA.

In Game 4, Tyrese Maxey finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Georges Niang scored a bench-high nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from deep.

The Sixers shot 41.9% from deep in Game 4, and are averaging 45.2% from long range in the first round - leading the league in postseason 3-point percentage. The team is also fourth in the postseason in blocks per game (8.8 bpg).

Embiid (right thumb sprain) is available Monday, while Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) is out.

Game 5 tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Pascal Siakam led the way for Toronto in Game 4, finishing with 34 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and two blocks. Siakam shot 10-for-19 from the field and 13-for-15 from the foul line.

Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points, three rebounds, an assist, two steals, and a block. Thaddeus Young scored a bench-high 13 points, plus five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor strain) is questionable for Game 5.

