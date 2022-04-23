76ers Drop Game 4 to Raptors in Toronto

Snapshot:

The 76ers (3-1) fell to the Toronto Raptors (1-3), 110-102, on the road on Saturday afternoon in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. With the win, Toronto extended the series and now trails 3-1 heading into Game 5 on Monday night in South Philadelphia.

Saturday’s contest was a five-point game at halftime, with the home Raptors in the lead. They extended their lead to as many as 14 points down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

As a team, Toronto shot 37-for-88 (.420) from the field, 8-for-34 (.235) from beyond the arc, and 28-for-35 (.800) from the free-throw line. The Sixers ended the game with the following shooting totals: 34-for-80 (.425) from the field, 13-for-31 (.419) from 3-point range, and 21-for-25 (.840) from the foul line.

Pascal Siakam of the Raptors posted a game-high 34 points (10-19 fg, 1-4 3fg, 13-15 ft) with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocked shots in a game-high 44 minutes.

The Sixers’ Tobias Harris notched the game’s lone double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in 41 minutes.

Toronto forced 16 turnovers that resulted in 22 points, while also pulling down 13 offensive rebounds for 12 second-chance points.

Tobias Harris

The 11 rebounds from Harris matched Toronto’s Scottie Barnes for a game-high output. Harris shot 7-for-12 overall and 1-for-4 from deep for his 15 points, while also adding two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

James Harden

In 42 minutes of play, Harden tallied a team-leading 22 points (5-17 fg, 2-8 3fg, 10-11 ft), plus game-high marks of nine assists and three blocks.

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with 21 points (7-16 fg, 0-1 3fg, 7-9 ft), eight rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes of action.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey played 40 minutes and added 11 points (4-12 fg, 1-3 3fg, 2-3 ft), six rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

Game 5: Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. in Philadelphia

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, April 28 in Toronto

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, April 30 in Philadelphia

