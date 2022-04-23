76ers Seek Conference Semifinal Berth in Toronto

A chance for a 76ers first round sweep comes Saturday in Toronto, as the Sixers seek their fourth straight win and an Eastern Conference Semifinal berth.

“We’ve earned the lead,” Doc Rivers said following Friday’s practice. “But we can’t stop doing what we’re doing, and we’ve got to do it better.

“You can’t take any game for granted in the playoffs. You’ve got to take care of your business, and you have to do it with great focus.”

The Sixers’ Game 3 victory came in dramatic fashion, with Joel Embiid hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime.

SIXERS WIN GAME THREE. pic.twitter.com/1IcPit6yh0 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 21, 2022

“Great play call,” Embiid said of that final shot. “Tobias (Harris) set an amazing screen. Danny (Green) had a great pass. All I had to do was finish it.”

Embiid finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 12-for-20 from the field in 44 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey added 18 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal, shooting 8-for-18 from the field in a team-high 47 minutes of play.

Harris recorded a 11-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus two assists, a steal, and a block in 46 minutes, while Green - who also played 46 minutes - finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and two steals, ending his outing at a game-high +10.

James Harden notched a 19-point, 10-assist double-double, plus six rebounds, shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep before ultimately fouling out in the final seconds of regulation.

“The fact that we won that game is huge, because [the Raptors] did all the things they wanted to do,” Rivers said of the Game 3 win.

Harris’ mentality ahead of Game 4 echoes Rivers’:

“We don’t really look ahead right now. We have one game that we need to play, and we need to win. That’s what the playoffs is about.”

Game 4 tips at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

OG Anunoby was the Raptors’ leading scorer in Game 3, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. Anunoby shot 8-for-18 from the field and 4-for-9 from deep.

Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Precious Achiuwa scored a bench-high 20 points, plus six rebounds.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Related Links:

Embiid’s Game-Winner Earns Game 3 W

76ers Win Game 2 at Home

Maxey Erupts for 38 Points in Game 1 Win