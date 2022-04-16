76ers Look to Build on Momentum in Game 2

The 76ers will look to build on their Game 1 momentum in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup with the Toronto Raptors Monday in South Philadelphia.

Saturday’s Game 1 featured a balanced Sixers attack led by Tyrese Maxey’s playoff career-high performance, totaling a game-high 38 points, four rebounds, and two assists. The second-year Sixer shot 14-for-21 from the field, 5-for-8 from long range, and 5-for-5 from the foul line.

With his shining performance, which included 21 points in the third quarter alone, Maxey surpassed Maurice Cheeks as the youngest Sixer to ever record a 30-plus point playoff game.

“He was great,” Doc Rivers said of Maxey postgame. “His speed is a factor. We know that. We have to keep using it, putting him in space, some nights may be him passing and driving. Tonight, it was him driving to the basket and making shots.”

“I just went out there and tried my best for my team,” Maxey said postgame. That’s really all I do every single night… And being aggressive, they told me I needed to be aggressive in this series and I tried to start out fast for us."

Joel Embiid, who recorded a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double, plus four assists and a block, praised Maxey postgame:

“We need everybody, so I am happy that he played so well tonight. He’s been doing that all season, so it’s only one game, and we need to do it three more times.”

Tobias Harris poured in 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting, 3-for-5 shooting from deep, and 5-for-6 shooting from the charity stripe, plus six rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block.

In his first playoff performance as a 76er, James Harden notched a 22-point, 14-assist double-double, plus five rebounds, an assist, and a steal. His 14 assists marked a game-high, while giving up zero turnovers.

Shake Milton scored a bench-high 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting, while Georges Niang added eight points, also on 3-for-4 shooting.

“Every game is in the playoffs is going to be a full battle,” Harris said postgame. “But, this is a great win for us. First playoff game on our home court to protect our house. We’ve got to do the same thing next game.”

Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) is out Monday, while Jaden Springer (right knee contusion) is questionable.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Pascal Siakam was the Raptors’ leading scorer in Game 1, finishing with 24 points, three rebounds, and seven assists. Siakam shot 9-for-18 from the field, 1-for-2 from deep, and 5-for-5 from the foul line.

OG Anunoby added 20 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, shooting 9-for-15 from the field and 2-for-5 from long range. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and six assists, while Scottie Barnes totalled 15 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Raptors shot 48.8% from the field (40-82 fg), 40.0% from deep (12-30 fg), and 82.6% (19-23 FT) from the free throw line in Game 1.

Barnes (left ankle sprain), Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness), and Thaddeus Young (left thumb hyperextension) are doubtful for Game 2.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

