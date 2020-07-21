PhilaUnited in Review

During the suspension of the NBA season, the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against racial injustice both made way for community heroes to emerge throughout the Delaware Valley.

The 76ers’ #PhilaUnited campaign aimed to highlight some of those people, who each deserve to be celebrated.

Here’s a look back at the community leaders and individuals spotlighted during the hiatus…

Leonard Chester

Throughout the course of the pandemic, community hero Leonard Chester has donated over 7,000 books and over 4,000 meals to communities in North Philadelphia.

No one gets where they're going alone. I say that all the time. So many people have inspired and helped me get to where I am today.#PhilaUnited | presented by @NJMIns pic.twitter.com/479j3lHNOm — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 29, 2020

Alex Trindle

Alex Trindle celebrated her last day of chemotherapy while showing love for the Sixers in a Sixers sweatshirt. In return, Mike Scott gave her another opportunity to celebrate.

On Tuesday, @alex_trindle15 was a bell ringer in a different way. She inspired us, so today we surprised her!#PhilaUnited pic.twitter.com/7I0KBIcmgE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 1, 2020

Aniyah Ayres

Aniyah Ayres, founder of Anyiah’s Mission, has taken the charge by handing out food to over 200 families, plus providing lunch to essential workers at 12 sites around the city.

I’m just trying to show people as much as I can to have faith and stay positive...I’m looking at it like a reflection time. I’m just trying to show people that if you stay positive, there will be a light at the end of the road.#PhilaUnited pic.twitter.com/8nHs9SmGH2 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 15, 2020

Chase Duhan

Young hooper and Sixers fan Chase Duhan has been keeping up his game from home. During quarantine, he managed to set the high score on the Homecourt app in a contest that included Sixers players.

If you’re not working hard, you probably won’t achieve your goals. It helps to have a good mindset to achieve goals, and be happy- don’t get mad at yourself if you don’t get it. Just keep working hard.#PhilaUnited | presented by @NJMIns pic.twitter.com/2haxARBf36 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 24, 2020

Rocco Cima

Rocco Cima, owner of healthy food restaurant Fuel Kitchen, activated his business to donate more than 10,000 box lunches to hospital staff during the pandemic.

Everyone wants to be back together, to be back outside, and the only way that we’re able to do that is to fight this united, together.#PhilaUnited pic.twitter.com/u3xsE1a45R — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 21, 2020

Michael Gagliardi

Michael “Gagz” Gagliardi is an ultra-long distance runner who ran the perimeter of Philadelphia - a journey of exactly 76 miles - as the city cheered him on.

Ultra-runner Michael "Gagz" Gagliardi ran 76 miles around the city of Philadelphia. His message is simple. Get out there, and just make a little change.#PhilaUnited | presented by @NJMIns pic.twitter.com/rqkhW0RwWp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 16, 2020

Felix James

Felix James is the Executive Director of the Camden Center for Youth Development, where he works as a mentor to local teenagers. James has worked tirelessly - both before and during the pandemic - to empower youth to realize their potential, learn about themselves, and activate their skills.

I believe every youth has the potential to do something great and that they already possess the talent and skills to become successful. What is needed is someone to help them discover them.#PhilaUnited | presented by @NJMIns pic.twitter.com/2ANujnohwM — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 14, 2020

Eddie Hurtt

Ed Hurtt, the Jr. 76ers Coach of the Year, has been part of the 76ers family for decades. Inspiring local children to dream big, work hard, and do their best, Hurt has touched the lives of countless young basketball players in the Philadelphia area.

I wanted to give participants the opportunity to learn about social skills, career exposure, basketball skill development and accountability.#PhilaUnited | presented by @NJMIns pic.twitter.com/WqkUCfuvAd — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 16, 2020

Now, even with basketball on the horizon, the work of heroes in the community is more important than ever.