#PhilaUnited in Review

Posted: Jul 21, 2020

During the suspension of the NBA season, the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against racial injustice both made way for community heroes to emerge throughout the Delaware Valley. 

The 76ers’ #PhilaUnited campaign aimed to highlight some of those people, who each deserve to be celebrated.

Here’s a look back at the community leaders and individuals spotlighted during the hiatus…

Leonard Chester

Throughout the course of the pandemic, community hero Leonard Chester has donated over 7,000 books and over 4,000 meals to communities in North Philadelphia.

Alex Trindle

Alex Trindle celebrated her last day of chemotherapy while showing love for the Sixers in a Sixers sweatshirt. In return, Mike Scott gave her another opportunity to celebrate.

Aniyah Ayres

Aniyah Ayres, founder of Anyiah’s Mission, has taken the charge by handing out food to over 200 families, plus providing lunch to essential workers at 12 sites around the city.

Chase Duhan

Young hooper and Sixers fan Chase Duhan has been keeping up his game from home. During quarantine, he managed to set the high score on the Homecourt app in a contest that included Sixers players.

Rocco Cima

Rocco Cima, owner of healthy food restaurant Fuel Kitchen, activated his business to donate more than 10,000 box lunches to hospital staff during the pandemic.

Michael Gagliardi

Michael “Gagz” Gagliardi is an ultra-long distance runner who ran the perimeter of Philadelphia - a journey of exactly 76 miles - as the city cheered him on.

Felix James

Felix James is the Executive Director of the Camden Center for Youth Development, where he works as a mentor to local teenagers. James has worked tirelessly - both before and during the pandemic - to empower youth to realize their potential, learn about themselves, and activate their skills.

Eddie Hurtt

Ed Hurtt, the Jr. 76ers Coach of the Year, has been part of the 76ers family for decades. Inspiring local children to dream big, work hard, and do their best, Hurt has touched the lives of countless young basketball players in the Philadelphia area. 

Now, even with basketball on the horizon, the work of heroes in the community is more important than ever.

Tags
76ers

Related Content

76ers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter