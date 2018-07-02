Philadelphia 76ers Sign Zhaire Smith

FIRST-ROUND PICK SIGNS NBA CONTRACT WITH TEAM

PHILADELPHIA – JULY 2, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced today that the team has signed NBA Draft 2018 first-round pick Zhaire Smith. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Smith, whose rights were acquired in a draft-night trade with Phoenix, was selected No. 16 overall after one collegiate season at Texas Tech. Smith averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 28.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 guard-forward helped lead the Red Raiders to the school’s first Elite Eight appearance in program history, averaging 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in four NCAA Tournament games.

Over the course of the 2017-18 season, Smith totaled 417 points, a Texas Tech single-season freshman record. He also led the team in rebounds (185) and blocks (42), which ranked top 10 in Big 12 play. The Garland, Texas native became the first freshman in program history to secure All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Smith also received All-Big 12 Defensive Team and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team selections.

