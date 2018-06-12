Philadelphia 76ers Pre-Draft Workout (6.13.18)

WHAT:

Philadelphia 76ers Pre-Draft Workouts - Media Availability

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

11:00 a.m.: Group Workout and Media Availability

SCHEDULED PARTICIPANTS:

G Bruce Brown Jr. (Miami)

G Stephen Brown (Bucknell)

G Jevon Carter (West Virginia)

G Bryant Crawford (Wake Forest)

G-F Duncan Robinson (Michigan)

F Maverick Rowan (Lakeland Magic)

WHERE:

Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex

3 Banner Way

Camden, NJ 08103

DETAILS:

The 76ers will hold a pre-draft workout at the Training Complex, a portion of which will be open to full-season credentialed media members and photographers, as well as those approved by the 76ers Public Relations staff.

Parking is available at the corner of Legends Lane and Banner Way, adjacent to the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.