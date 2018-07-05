Philadelphia 76ers to Host Sixers Dancers and Dunk Squad Auditions

AUDITIONS OPEN TO MEDIA FROM 10 A.M. TO 1 P.M. ON BASKETBALL COURT AT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS TRAINING COMPLEX

THOSE INTERESTED IN TRYING OUT FOR THE SIXERS DANCERS OR DUNK SQUAD, PRESENTED BY DUNKIN’ DONUTS, CAN REGISTER ONLINE AT SIXERS.COM/ENT/AUDITIONS

WHO: Aspiring Sixers Dancers and Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts

WHAT: The Philadelphia 76ers will host open call auditions for the 2018-19 season Sixers Dancers and Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, on Sunday, July 8 at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.

WHEN: Sixers Dancers auditions are open to media Sunday, July 8 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex

3 Banner Way [GPS ADDRESS: 55 Harbour Boulevard]

Camden, NJ 08103

DETAILS:

The Philadelphia 76ers will host auditions for the 2018-19 season Sixers Dancers and Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, on Sunday, July 8. Auditions for Sixers Dancers will begin at 10:30 a.m., and Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Media are welcome to attend Sixers Dancers auditions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals interested in auditioning for either team must be at least 18 years of age and register online at Sixers.com/ENT/Auditions.

Both entertainment teams are an integral part of the team’s game night experience and represent the 76ers organization at community and sponsorship events throughout the year. Sixers Dancers and Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, have performed alongside DMC, Bell Biv DeVoe, Biz Markie, The Sugarhill Gang, Jordin Sparks, Montell Jordan, Cupid and more. Both teams have brought their signature 76ers spirit to NBA events internationally in Beijing, Lanzhou, Fuzhou, Shanghai, Nanchang and Dongguan, China; Taipei, Taiwan; Bilbao, Spain; London and Manchester, England; Toronto, Ontario.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.