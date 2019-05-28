2018-19 In Review | Jimmy Butler

A Couple Thoughts...

You could make the case that from Game 1 through 67 in a 76ers uniform, Jimmy Butler was just about everything the franchise could have hoped for, and then some.

Not that it was necessary given his track record, but almost immediately, the All-Star cemented his status as a closer for the Sixers, nailing a pair of clutch game-winners against Charlotte (his fourth game) and Brooklyn (his eighth).

While Butler made a big a splash right off the bat, he only proved that much more valuable to the Sixers when it mattered most. He averaged team-highs of 22.0 points and 5.6 assists in the second round, plus 6.9 rebounds.

In the months between his arrival in November and the start of the playoffs in April, Butler successfully walked an impressively delicate line - he respected the groundwork that had been laid prior to his trade, yet at the same time found ways to use his versatile skill set to regularly leave a positive imprint.

Scorer. Rebounder. Facilitator. Defender.

Butler embraced and excelled at each of these roles, oftentimes assuming them simultaneously. His bottom line was winning, and he would consistently do whatever it took to best position the Sixers for that outcome.

As the 2018-19 season moved along, it was neat watching the growth of Butler's relationships with teammates, and his continued emergence as a leader. By the end of the Sixers' playoff run, he wasn't just a big playmaker, but a big brother to the club's young stars.

From Jimmy Butler, the Sixers no doubt got a little bit of everything.

A Big Number

In 55 regular season games with the 76ers, Butler tied for seventh in the NBA (among players with a minimum of 50 appearances) with an average of 8.8 minutes per game in the fourth quarter.

Out of this group, Butler ranked second in fourth quarter scoring (6.4 ppg), third in shooting (45.5 fg%), first in foul shots (2.4 fta), second in rebounding (1.4 rpg), and second in Player Impact Estimate.

A Quote

"I think as the year went on, I got more comfortable with how I was being utilized in the offense, and on the defensive end of the floor as well. I would legit be in the coaches' meetings - whether they would want me in there or not - just because I wanted to know what was always going on at all times. I got comfortable. At the end, I knew what my job was."

A Mixtape