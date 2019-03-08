Woj Weighs In

When Adrian Wojnarowski talks, tweets, podcasts, writes, or produces any other kind of NBA content, the basketball world tends to listen.

So, when the preeminent ESPN NBA Insider was on assignment in Philadelphia a few days ago, we did just that.

On this episode of The BroadCast, check out our brief conversation with Woj, who weighs in on the threat that a healthy Sixers roster could pose in the playoffs. He also shares his thoughts on in-season additions Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, and the impact that Brett Brown and Elton Brand have had on the franchise.

Plus, we catch up with James Ennis III to discuss his transition to the team.

Listen to the podcast by clicking below, and read a few excerpts from the Woj interview.

How dangerous can the 76ers’ starting line-up be, when the team is healthy?

“I think the Sixers, right now, at least in the Eastern Conference, have the best starting five out there. Probably the only other team that can really compete with them is the Warriors. [The Sixers are] a team that’s certainly top heavy with talent, bringing in Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler – two great perimeter defenders, certainly terrific offensive players. If this is eam can find the right chemistry, the right balance, they can certainly beat anybody in the East.”

What type of reputation has Tobias Harris earned for himself?

“Tobias Harris is a great example of a player that you just, in this league, [can’t] make judgements too quickly on who players are - especially when they’ve come out of college after one year, there’s a lot of room to get better. For a player of his talent to have been traded several times already in his career – pretty remarkable. I think the fact that Tobias Harris has the temperament, the personality, the kind of teammate he is, it was really the reason Philly could make this trade, and bring him in.”

What do people around the league think of Brett Brown?

“I think a pretty good mark for a coach in this league is what players say about them when they’re gone, and when they’re not with them anymore. You talk to players who are with Brett Brown at all different stages of the Sixers’ rebuild – guys who played big roles, guys who didn’t play a whole lot – and what they’ll tell you is they always thought he was honest with them, he was fair, and he coached them hard. “I think there’s an appreciation for what he’s been through, what he led the organization through, and I think he gives hope to a lot of coaches in the league who are in rebuilding situations. That they can see it through the way Brett Brown was able to see it through. And I do think it’s changed the way executives look at rebuilding processes – the coach can grow with the organization. I think Brett Brown’s done a lot for the coaching profession with how he’s handled this job.”

What's allowed Elton Brand to jump right into the mix as a GM?

“I think what Elton Brand has done a really good job of is knowing where his strengths were initially – his ability to lead, to oversee the locker room, the coaching staff, interact with other executives in the league. But you don’t get a sense other GMs think they can get over on Elton Brand because he’s new to it. He went through some tough negotiations with some of the trades they made. He’s certainly had the respect of people around the league. I think he gained even more so with how he’s handled the job. “But I think as much as anything, Elton [has a] willingness to lean on a really good staff... learn from the people around him. I think that’s a big part of this job...leaning on the people who can help you get smarter at it. I think he’s done that, and I think it speaks to the success he’s had in a pretty short time here.”

To sign up for The BroadCast podcast feed, click any one of the following links, or search 'Sixers Podcast Network' from wherever you get your podcasts:

iTunes

Google Play

Stitcher

SoundCloud