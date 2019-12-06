Winning Streak Ends in Washington

Snapshot:

The 76ers saw their four-game winning streak end Thursday at Capital One Arena in a 119-113 loss to the Washington Wizards.

The defeat marked another tough-luck visit to the building, where the Sixers have now dropped 10 in a row.

Joel Embiid topped the Sixers with 26 points (6-11 fg, 11-14 ft) and a season-high 21 rebounds. It was the fifth 20-point, 20-rebound performance of the All-Star's four-year career, and his 14th double-double this fall.

Tobias Harris continued a recent string of strong scoring, finishing with a season-best 33 points. He nailed 13 of 28 field goal attempts, while adding seven rebounds and three assists.

Ben Simmons posted 17 points (8-10 fg), five rebounds, and 10 assists - his 11th double-double of the campaign.

After the Sixers built up an 11-point lead in Thursday's first quarter, Washington answered back by shooting 66.7% (16-24) and 6-for-11 from three in a 40-point second frame. The outburst was essentially enough to help the Wizards get by the rest of the night.

The Sixers committed 21 turnovers, which Washington converted into 30 points.



The 76ers will open a stretch of playing three home games in four days Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two clubs have already met twice, with the Sixers prevailing both times - a Nov. 12 98-97 win at The Center, and a Nov. 17 114-95 victory in Cleveland.