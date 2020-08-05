Washington Next Up

Shake Milton was the man Monday, as his game-winner pushed the 76ers (40-27) past the San Antonio Spurs (29-37).

And if his past is any indication, he’ll bring that confidence into Wednesday’s matinee meeting with the Washington Wizards (24-43).

We thought this would go well with your morning coffee. @SniperShake pic.twitter.com/9h34ZAbGwk — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 4, 2020

“[Shake] came out aggressive, he was getting us through the offense, and that shot at the end of the game was huge,” Josh Richardson (19 pts, 2 ast) said. “I commend him for it - it takes a lot of confidence.”

Milton has been commended all season for his confidence and steadiness - and both were on full display Monday.

“He’s a great young player, he works really hard,” Tobias Harris (25 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast) said. “This is all about confidence, and keeping yourself upright, and knowing who you are.”

In his second non-scrimmage start in the restart, Milton recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists in his 26 minutes.

"The poise, and grace that he goes about his business with, was reflected in that moment… And he ended up with, maybe, one of the biggest shots of his career," Brett Brown said. “He didn’t hesitate.”

Joel Embiid had another dominant outing, recording 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Postgame, he was thrilled for his young teammate’s success:

“I was really happy, extremely happy for him. He’s been working really hard this season. That was a big shot he hit, and he gave us the win.”

Heading into the matchup with the Wizards, the Sixers will seek growth and continued momentum as the playoffs near. Just take it from Embiid:

“We can’t settle. We’ve all got to keep on getting better.”

Wednesday’s contest tips at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Wizards have dropped their first three contests inside the bubble. Sunday against the Pacers, big man Thomas Bryant led the team with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Sixers and Wizards split their two games in the first portion of the season, each defending their home court. In the Sixers’ win over Washington on Dec. 21, Richardson and Embiid led the way, each finishing with 21 points. Embiid added 13 rebounds, and Ben Simmons notched a 14-point, 11-assist double-double, along with eight boards and four steals.

