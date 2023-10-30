Tyrese Maxey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

First weekly honor of Maxey's career

Was lone player in NBA with 10+ made threes on 55% shooting from deep during the week

PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 30, 2023 – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Tuesday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 29.

The honor is the first weekly nod of Maxey’s career, making him the 15th different 76er to earn Player of the Week honors.

Maxey helped lead the 76ers to a 2-1 start, including back-to-back wins over the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday and Sunday. Over the three games, the University of Kentucky product averaged 30.3 points (third in the East), 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists, making him one of three players in the league (including teammate Joel Embiid) to average at least 30-5-5 for the week.

He also shot, 50.0% (28-56 FG) from the field and 56.0% (14-25 3-PT) from three-point range. His 14 three-pointers lead the Eastern Conference and rank second in the NBA.

Maxey posted a team-best 31 points to go along with eight assists and zero turnovers in the team's season-opener at Milwaukee on Oct. 26, making him the fifth 76er in franchise history to produce at least 30 points and eight assists without committing a turnover in a single game. Jeff Hornacek accomplished the feat twice, while Hersey Hawkins and Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson each did so once.

He followed this up with a 34-point outing against the Raptors where he went 7-9 from three-point range. He is one of six NBA players this season to make at least seven threes in a game. Maxey added six rebounds and seven assists in his 41 minutes, finishing as a team-high-tying +10 for the game.

To round out the first week of the season, Maxey recorded his second career double-double in the team’s home-opening win over the Trail Blazers as he collected a career-high 10 rebounds while scoring 26 points.