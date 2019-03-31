Trust the Friendships, Keep the Friendships

The 76ers are on the road again, stopping in three cities over parts of six days. It’s the last trek of considerable length in the regular season.

Part I: Back Where the Season Began

TRUST THE FRIENDSHIP, KEEP THE FRIENDSHIP

You’re with each other so frequently, so intimately, tethered together by the grinding marathon of the NBA season.

Then, with one phone call, everything can change. The separation is swift, the goodbyes tough, and not always easy to coordinate.

So how do professional athletes make sure friendships last, even in the aftermath of sometimes difficult but beneficial business decisions?

The question certainly seemed timely enough to consider when the 76ers passed through Minneapolis, the old home of Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton, and new base for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, and Dario Saric. A November 12th trade between the Sixers and Timberwolves resulted in the players swapping cities.

By all accounts, Butler fostered a fondness among his former Minnesota teammates. The four-time All-Star arrived at Target Center Saturday earlier than usual for a typical road game, and proceeded to spend about an hour holding court outside the Timberwolves’ locker room with players, coaches, and arena staff members.

Down at the other end of the hall, by the visitors’ locker room, a similar scene was taking place. There were good vibes all around.

“Finally, I saw my buddy.”

For all the understandable reasons, Furkan Korkmaz and Saric were close. They’re from Europe and they’ve known each other a long time, having briefly played together in Turkey before reuniting with the Sixers.

“He’s like three years older than me, but I feel we are like the same age. His broken English, my broken English. It was fun to be with him.”

Throughout his basketball career, Saric has always been a popular figure among teammates. His stint with the Sixers was no different. The endearing big man is equally as lovable for his grit as he is his innocent goofiness.

Saric’s relationship with T.J. McConnell, of course, stood out among the rest. The blue-collar kid from Pittsburgh and rugged Croatian fittingly clicked.

It was plain for all to see - McConnell and Saric went together like pierogies and Mediterranean pasta.

“Some guys are closer than others, and me and Dario were together for 2.5 years and became really close. He likes to make people smile, and I try to do the same. We both play really hard, care about the game, and the sense of humor thing does help obviously. We just kind of connected - two good people meet each other and become great friends.”

As strong as their chemistry was on the court, McConnell and Saric hung out a lot away from the game. They lived in the same apartment building, had dinners together, and formed the nucleus of the Sixers’ pre-game coffee club.

Since the trade, the duo has stayed in touch, much like McConnell has with other past Sixers, such as Covington, Bayless, and Nik Stauskas.

“We kind of just stay in contact throughout the year. The schedules are always conflicting and it’s a long year, but cell phones are a good invention, so we’re able to text each other, call each other, and I try to stay in touch with all those guys as much as I can.”

Korkmaz, and McConnell too, said that these days, when they touch base with Saric, the subject of basketball rarely comes up.

“Usually we don’t want to talk about basketball stuff. Usually we talk about other things - life, what’s going on in his life, my life, the things we share. The relationship is like family.”

Helpful as technology can be to maintaining a long-distance friendship, there’s no substitute for the real, in-person thing, as Saturday showed.