Trip Ends With Loss at Denver

Snapshot:

The 76ers' road trip began with a dramatic game that came down to the final seconds, and it ended that way too.

Unfortunately for the well-travelled, short-handed team from Philadelphia, the results from the two nail-biters were different.

A high-arcing, desperation, fallaway elbow jump shot from big man Nikola Jokic with 2.2 seconds was enough to put the Denver Nuggets over the top, 100-97, Friday at Pepsi Center.

The Sixers led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter, but Denver strung together a major turnaround, outscoring the Sixers 35-11 the rest of the way.

The Sixers defended Friday's decisive sequence about as well as they could. On a sideline inbounds play with 13.0 seconds left, Jokic drove to the basket, only to be shut off by a wall of Sixers.

The coverage forced the All-Star to pass the ball deeper inside to Paul Millsap, who was stationed beneath the rim. Despite heavy pressure from the Sixers, Millsap was able to retreat to the corner, where amidst a double team, he still managed to find Jokic at the foul line.

Al Horord and Josh Richardson contested Jokic's 20-footer, but to no avail.

Jokic finished with a game-high 26 points, 16 of which came in the fourth. The Sixers were paced by Joel Embiid, who tallied team-highs of 19 points and 15 rebounds.

On the night, the Sixers' reserves combined for 37 points, a number that becomes all the more impressive when accounting for the fact that Raul Neto filled in for Ben Simmons (right shoulder) in the starting line-up. The Brazilian's 13 points and six assists were new season-highs.

In his 76ers debut, Trey Burke posted five points and three assists. Furkan Korkmaz came off the bench for 11 points (4-6 fg, 3-3 fg), and back-up big man Kyle O'Quinn added 11 points of his own.

Click here for a complete box score.

@Sixers Social:

A mighty fine move from a mighty fine player.

Up Next:

The Sixers return to South Philadelphia Sunday for a bout with the Charlotte Hornets.