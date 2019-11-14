Trip Begins With Loss to Orlando

Snapshot:

On the road on the second night of a back-to-back, the shorthanded 76ers lost to the Orlando Magic, 112-97, Wednesday at Amway Center.

Josh Richardson paced the Sixers with 19 points (7-14 fg, 2-4 3fg), while Ben Simmons finished with 18 points (9-12 fg), eight boards, and five assists.

The backcourt duo was instrumental in fueling a 12-0 run that put the Sixers in front by a game-high eight points, 71-63, in the third quarter, but Orlando came roaring back.

The Magic managed to trim the Sixers' margin to two, 82-80, heading into the fourth period, then erupted for a 26-7 run that put Wednesday's contest out of reach.

Without Joel Embiid (injury management), the Sixers were outscored by 17 points at the foul line, with Orlando taking twice as attempts (the Sixers went to the line 13 times, the Magic 34 times).

James Ennis III came off the bench for 10 points. Starting at the five in place of Embiid, Al Horford notched 14 points and eight rebounds.

Kyle O'Quinn was solid in a back-up role, posting five points, six boards, and five dimes.

Up Next:

The 76ers will sojourn on to Oklahoma City, where they'll face the new-look Thunder Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. OKC notably lost Russell Westbrook and Paul George in the offseason, but gained All-Star Chris Paul and promising up-and-comer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in separate deals with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers, respectively.