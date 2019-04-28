Toronto Takes Second Round Opener

Recap:

If Game 1s of the postseason are for fact finding, then the 76ers’ hunches were quickly confirmed Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

Their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the no. 2 seed Toronto Raptors figures to be a whole different ball game than round one.

With Toronto’s MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard locked in from the start, the Sixers weren’t able to catch up to the Raptors in a 108-95 defeat.

Leonard went for 17 points in Saturday’s first quarter, en route to a career-high tying 45-point performance, playoffs or regular season. It was his fourth career 40-point postseason outing, and the third of this year’s playoffs.

Toronto led by as many as 14 points in the opening period, and closed the frame with a 39-31 advantage. The Raptors were up nine, 61-52, at the break before widening the gap to as wide as 20 points.

Like the previous series against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers find themselves tasked with overcoming an 0-1 start.

“In general I wish you didn’t need something like this to jump into a series,” said Brett Brown, “but we’re not going home, we’re not going away. We will dig in and come back better in Game 2.

In addition to Leonard, Pascal Siakam also made life difficult for the Sixers. He too went for 17 points in Saturday’s first frame, and finished the evening with 29 overall.

JJ Redick paced the Sixers with 17 points, all of which came in the second half. Tobias Harris notched a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double, while Joel Embiid produced 16 points and eight boards.

The Toronto tandem of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka held Embiid to 5 for 18 shooting, but it was Gasol who did a lion’s share of the work.

“He was a Defensive Player of the Year,” Embiid said. “He just takes that whole defense to another level.”

Toronto’s defense was indeed a major factor in Saturday’s outcome. The Raptors turned the Sixers over 16 times, which resulted in a 22-15 advantage in points off turnovers.

Relatedly, the Sixers were outscored 21-13 on fastbreak opportunities, and held to 39.3% from the field.

After starting Game 1 as the primary defender on Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons shifted onto Kawhi Leonard to begin the second half. All in all, the Aussie had a solid game - 14 points (7-8 fg), nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

“We got to get better,” Simmons said. “We’ll go over it, try to get better, and fix a few things.”

Worth Noting:

Ennis III Productive Again

With Mike Scott unavailable Saturday (right heel / plantar fasciitis), James Ennis III was thrust into a larger reserve role. He recorded 11 points on 4-5 shooting in 20 minutes of play, and provided an early spark off the bench.

Seven of Ennis III’s points came in the first quarter.

Ennis III has now scored in each of his five games since returning from injury (thigh contusion). He has produced 11 points in back-to-back postseason games as well, a total that’s one shy of his playoff career-high.

Early Substitutions

Also connected to Mike Scott’s absence was that Brett Brown dug deeper into his bench earlier than usual. Reserves Jonah Bolden (3 pts / 3 reb) and Furkan Korkmaz (5 pts / 4 reb) each got run in the first quarter.

Brown said Korkmaz was chosen to log minutes on the wing due to his shooting abilities.

“We felt with the way Toronto guards, they really scramble well, they aren’t afraid of attacking penetration,” Brown said. “We felt Furkan’s ability to score was the tradeoff we were prepared to live with.”

James Ennis III and Boban Marjanovic rounded out the club’s substitutions through the end of the third frame.

Crashing the Offensive Glass

The Sixers had an advantage in Game 1 when it came to offensive rebounding, grabbing 13 offensive boards, while Toronto secured just two. Consequently, the Sixers outscored the Raptors, 14-2, in second chance points.

Eight of the Sixers’ offensive boards came in the second quarter. The club outrebounded Toronto, 16-11, in that second frame.

At various points throughout the evening, rebounding allowed the Sixers to stay within striking distance. They ended the first round as the top rebounding club in the postseason.

Up Next:

The Sixers look to leave Toronto with a split Monday. Game 2 tips at 8:00 p.m. EST on TNT.