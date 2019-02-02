Toppling the Champs

It was a statement win Thursday for the 76ers (34-18), taking down the defending champion Golden State Warriors (36-15) in Oakland.

A lot of talk has been made of the Warriors’ starting five, which boasts plenty of star power – but it was the Sixers’ All-Stars, Joel Embiid (26 pts, 20 reb) and Ben Simmons (26 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 3 stl), who stole the show.

For our latest 'Quotebook,' here’s what was said at Oracle Arena:

Thursday’s win marked Brett Brown’s first win over Golden State as a head coach. Following the contest, Brown gave credit to the league-leading Warriors, but commended his team for rising to the occasion:

“They showed a lot of togetherness. Every possession when Golden State comes at you, you are just so nervous that there is going to be some three launch because there are so many capable scorers. You just have to withstand it. The crowd is exceptional - it’s one of the best crowds in the NBA. You never ever feel that comfortable that the game is going to be just fine. You just don’t think like that.”

The Sixers matched their powerful offensive performance with solid defensive contributions. The squad scored 42 points in the third quarter, holding the Warriors to just 26 in the third and 18 in the fourth. Brown said down the stretch, defense made the difference once again:

“I thought we played pretty good defense. I thought our second-half defense was especially solid. I think that if you look at the end of the game, Jimmy (Butler) had a big steal on Kevin Durant, Ben (Simmons) made an extra effort closing out and getting a piece of Stephen’s (Curry) 3-point shot. Mike (Muscala) traced down the transition and smacked it on the backboard. Joel (Embiid) was Joel. I think defensively in the second half we were what we needed to be.”

Simmons was named to his first All-Star team just prior to the matchup. He’s averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in his sophomore season. Brown shared his pride for the young point man:

“I thought Ben had, in my eyes, his best NBA game. And if it wasn’t the best it was certainly one of them. I don’t know if it’s the awareness that he now is an All-Star, if there was extra pressure or burden that was self-inflicted that was removed. I don’t know. What I do know is that he was incredible. Some of the defensive plays he made, running the team, some of the passes that he made, extra effort and the tips that banged it ahead to Jimmy (Butler) as an example. I just thought he played the complete game, he was a tremendous leader.”

Embiid will appear in his second consecutive All-Star game as a starter. He discussed the significance of Simmons’ accomplishment:

“It’s pretty amazing because he missed one year and I missed two and to come back, and everybody kind of ruled us out, to come back and prove everybody wrong, me especially because I was told that I was never going to play. He’s been amazing. He’s been great at the guard position and we need him to keep playing the way he played tonight. We need him to keep doing that.”

Unafraid of facing the powerhouse Warriors on their home court, Simmons found the challenge exciting. He commended his teammates’ determination:

“I think we played tremendously tonight. Everybody really stepped up. There was a few times that there were missed options on defense, but I think everybody contributed and played well tonight… Moments like this and games like this where guys are really locked in and excited for the challenge. We really take it upon ourselves to go out there and play hard. We look at it and know we are playing multiple All-Stars and we will come out here and show that we are competing.”

Warriors’ center Kevon Looney (14 pts, 5 reb) commended Embiid’s commanding performance: