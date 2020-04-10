TOM's Talks | Todd MacCulloch

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba and a product of the University of Washington, Todd MacCulloch was drafted by the 76ers in 1999, selected 47th overall in the second round. Following his playing career, which included an appearance with the Sixers in the 2001 NBA Finals, the big man went on to join Tom McGinnis on Sixers radio broadcasts. In the first episode of McGinnis' new podcast, TOM's Talks, he and MacCulloch reunite, to reflect on everything from stories about Allen Iverson, to MacCulloch's pinball machine collection. Here are a few excerpts.

Tom McGinnis: What was it like playing with Iverson and traveling with Iverson?

Todd MacCulloch: “I always had a Discman, back in the day, pre-iPod, and I always had music to listen to, but never wanted to because I didn’t want to miss the Iverson Show. I didn’t want to miss the jokes he was cracking, and just how entertaining he was. I remember people would talk about him hanging out at T.G.I. Friday’s when I first got to Philly, and I thought, ‘Friday’s must be some happening club.' I found out, it's a T.G.I. Fridays, and it was near the practice facility. So I went there with my Winnipeg friends, maybe a month or two into the season. Iverson is there with his friends in the corner. I’m still a little nervous and starstruck, even though we’re teammates - he’s just a larger than life personality, and people want to be around him, and I was no different.

I said, ’Allen, I don’t mean to bother you, but will you take a second here and maybe sign an autograph for my friends? And maybe take a picture?’

He was like, ‘Yeah, sure! I’ll take a picture with your friends, and I’ll sign, but who are you?’

And I go, ‘What?!’

He’s like, ‘I gotcha man! Don’t be so gullible.’

He was making fun of me in front of my friends, and I’m like, ‘That’s not funny Allen.’ He was cool.”

TM: You went to the NBA Finals with the Sixers in 2001. What was it like to play on the league’s biggest stage?

TM: “That was a dream come true to make it to the NBA Finals. I hadn’t played much leading up to that Finals series… I just wanted to do the best I could. I thought, ‘Shaq is better than me in every way, but I’m going to try hard. I’m going to try to beat him down the floor. I’m going to try to give that extra effort, and if and when he blocks me, I’m going to try and get it, and I’m going to try to go right back up with it.’ I just had an attitude of just trying to play within myself, do the things that I do, and try to do them as best I could. Winning Game 1 was a huge thrill, and I think surprised a lot of people.”

TM: What are your impressions of your fellow Washington Husky, Sixer rookie Matisse Thybulle?

TM: “I haven’t met Matisse, but I already love the guy. I know people that know him, and they’ve spoken extremely highly of him. I loved watching him play, and he just had this quiet intensity to just get it done. He never quit, on any play, ever. So when I heard that Philadelphia drafted him, I was thrilled. I knew that you guys would fall in love with him. I knew how hard he worked, and how much the fans would appreciate that effort. I had heard from people what a great guy he was, and how much people would like him personally. So I thought that was a great fit, and I was happy that the Sixers got such a great teammate. It doesn’t surprise me at all that people really like the way he plays. He has incredible instincts, and you combine those instincts and those gifts with effort, and it makes for quite a difficult player to score on."

