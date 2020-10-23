TOM's Talks | Mike Fratello Praises Doc Rivers Hiring

Rivers' First NBA Head Coach Talks About His Former Point Guard
Posted: Oct 23, 2020

When Doc Rivers reflects on his coaching success, he typically cites his own former coaches as positive influences. The first head coach Rivers had in the NBA? Mike Fratello, in Atlanta.

On this edition of TOM's Talk, Sixers radio announcer Tom McGinnis chats with "The Czar" about Rivers early days as a point guard for the Hawks, and how Fratello thinks Rivers will fare with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and the rest of the 76ers.

Listen to the episode here:

