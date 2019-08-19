Thybulle Voted Best Defender by Peers

After Matisse Thybulle led the NCAA in steals, then won 2019 NCAA Defensive Player of the Year, it’s no secret that 76ers’ first-round acquisition brings an elite set of defensive skills to the organization.

Now, that sentiment has been reaffirmed by his peers.

In the 2019-20 NBA.com Rookie Survey, Thybulle was voted as the best defender in the 2019 rookie class by his fellow draftees.



Liking the look of our rook.@MatisseThybulle | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/tcLaD1B9A7 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 10, 2019

Thybulle received 37% of all votes, the largest portion since Victor Oladipo was voted as the best incoming defender in 2013 (63%).

Thybulle earned a sterling defensive reputation during four seasons at Washington, where he averaged 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game throughout his career.

As a senior, Thybulle averaged 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. His 126 steals that season marked the most in the nation.

At summer league, he averaged 2.0 steals per game.