Thybulle Helps Boomers Earn First Olympic Medal

Matisse Thybulle is an Olympic Bronze Medalist.

On the heels of his first All-Defense selection in just his second NBA season, Thybulle wasted little time pursuing continued growth - joining the Australian Men’s Basketball Team in Tokyo for his first Olympics.

Cumulatively, Thybulle averaged 7.8 points per game in his six Olympic appearances, shooting 62.3% from the field.

He led all Olympians in total steals (18) and steals per game (3.0) in his 23.2 minutes per game.

Thybulle came off the bench in his first five Olympic outings, but stepped into the starting lineup for the first time in Saturday’s Bronze Medal match against the Slovenian squad led by Luka Dončić.

Largely tasked with guarding Dončić, Thybulle finished with 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting, plus five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in Australia’s 107-93 victory. The win marked the Australian Boomers’ first ever Olympic medal.



Matisse Thybulle's best Olympic performance came when it mattered most. 11 PTS / 5-6 FG / 5 REB / 4 AST / 3 STL Boomers win, 107-93, securing their first ever Olympic medal. pic.twitter.com/Z3mRlQ30Ly — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) August 7, 2021

Thybulle’s fellow first-time Olympian Dončić finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Olympic veteran Patty Mills led the way with 42 points and nine assists.

Reflecting on the experience, Thybulle - who holds dual citizenship in Australia and the United States - said his decision to play for the Aussies was an easy one.

“Having the dual citizenship… people were like, ‘Wouldn’t you rather be with Team USA?’ And for me, it was never really a thought. I always wanted to be a part of this.”







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matisse Thybulle (@theycallmetisse)

He added that he feels a profound appreciation for Australian culture, and the Boomers’ team culture:

“There’s something special about the culture there. It’s special being a part of something where people care. In Australia, we take pride in every little victory. It’s been huge to be a part of the pride of being Australian.”

It was an experience Thybulle won’t soon forget.