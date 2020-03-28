Thybulle, Bridges Face Off in 2K

As the NBA’s hiatus continues, NBA 2K has taken center stage on social media. On Friday night, the 76ers were the latest team to face off against the Phoenix Suns on 2K.

In lieu of the previously scheduled matchup between the Sixers and Suns at The Center Friday night, Matisse Thybulle and Mikal Bridges played it out digitally from each of their homes.

Live streaming throughout the matchup, Thybulle provided plenty of entertainment.

After getting into foul trouble early, Thybulle and his Sixers faced a 42-31 deficit at halftime. A 12-1 run to open the third quarter brought Thybulle right back into the game.

And while the contest would get away from the Sixers’ rookie down the stretch, there was no shortage of friendly competition.

Virtual Ben Simmons led the Sixers in scoring, finishing with 23 points (11-16 FG), three steals, and two blocks.

Ultimately falling, 75-64, Thybulle offered a self deprecating message:

“I apologize to the Sixers, my family, my friends, and the people of Philadelphia.”

Luckily, the rookie is pretty good at regular NBA basketball, and his career has just begun.