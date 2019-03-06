Three More Thoughts From Win Over Orlando

It was certainly a good way to springboard into the final leg of what has been a relentless stretch of the schedule, one that’s been going on for about two months now.

Dating back to the middle of January, the 76ers have played 16 of 19 games against teams that either a). are currently eligible for the playoffs or b). had a winning record at the time the Sixers faced them.

After the Sixers visit the Houston Rockets on Friday, then turn around to host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, 18 of their last 22 opponents will have qualified one of these two parameters, or both.

Tuesday’s match-up against the Orlando Magic, which had won 10 of 14 while ascending to the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, was no exception.

For as persistent a fight as Orlando brought to South Philadelphia, the Sixers managed to hang on, thanks in large part to a heroic closing sequence from Jimmy Butler.

It was yet another victory in the absence of not only All-Star Joel Embiid, but also the the two other five men - Boban Marjanovic and Jonah Bolden - behind Embiid on the depth chart.

Now, it’s onward to the Windy City, where the Sixers on Wednesday will finish up their 10th back-to-back set of the season.

Before we put the Orlando win to rest, here are a few more themes that stood out from the game…

REDICK’S MOJJO WORKIN'

JJ Redick missed his first shot of the night. He was then pretty much lights out for the rest of the half.

The veteran sharpshooter proceeded to connect on his next four attempts. By intermission, he had racked up a whopping 19 points on 7 for 10 shooting, highlighted by a 5 for 6 effort from 3-point territory.

“Great shooters shoot,” said Brett Brown. “[The season] is 82 games. He’s having a career year, he’s having a hell of a year.

“He got us going and had an excellent game.”

Redick went for 26 points. He hadn’t been thrilled with his shooting since coming back from the All-Star break.

“I always think I’m going to make a shot I’m taking, and make the next shot I’m taking,” said Redick, who added that in recent days, a handful of people - his teammates and wife included - had helped pump him up. “That never changes.”

JOHNSON’S TIMELY PERFORMANCE

Joel Embiid out (left knee). Boban Marjanovic out (right knee). Jonah Bolden out (sinusitis).

Amir Johnson? In!, even though he had been dealing with some back tightness lately.

You could hardly tell. The 14-year big man looked as spry as he has at any other point this season.

Johnson finished Tuesday’s tilt with a season-high tying 13 points (5-9 fg, 1-3 3fg), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a plus-12 rating. His frontcourt contributions were precisely what the short-handed Sixers needed.

“We all get what his season has been,” said Brett Brown. “I have tremendous respect for his humility, pride, and professionalism. For me, to see him go out there and play his best game of the year, in a game where we’re missing [players], it’s encouraging. It’s a hell of a story.”

Up until the past two weeks, Johnson had gone about a month without playing in an actual game. A week and a half ago, he requested to join the Delaware Blue Coats - the Sixers’ G League affiliate - to stay fresh.

Said Johnson, “I just know how to do my job, whether I’m starting or on the bench. I’ve played both sides. I’ve played in the G League now. You know just the only thing I can control is myself and me staying ready. So any chance I get to play or whatever it is I’m doing on the court, I’m always ready.”

Amen.

PATTON IMPRESSIONS

Another shoe that dropped as a result of the Sixers’ health at the five spot was that Justin Patton - acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade - ended up making the second NBA appearance of his young career. The other came last April, with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 240-pound 7-footer logged nine quality minutes off the bench, posting four rebounds and three assists. He had a particularly good stretch in the first half.

Brett Brown appreciated that Patton, the 2017 no. 16 pick, played with an appropriate dose of confidence and assertiveness.