Three Big Things | Hustle, Horford, and Help

Following their 117-95 win over the Timberwolves Wednesday night, the 76ers (4-0) are becoming one decorated group.

The squad is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the league. Their four-game winning streak is the league’s longest.

Last time the Sixers started 4-0, they made the Finals.

Here’s more on how Wednesday’s win factors in…

Out-Hustling the Field

As of Wednesday evening, the Sixers are averaging a league-high 11.5 steals per game. The team picked 14 pockets on Wednesday alone.

Rookie Matisse Thybulle leads the entire league in steals per game (3.0 spg), while Ben Simmons holds the second-highest average among all players (2.8 spg).

“It’s pretty crazy. I don’t even know what to make of it,” Thybulle said of holding the top spot after his first four games. “I’m just going out there trying to do my job.”

It’s a job done well.

“To think that I can lead the NBA, even though it’s so early, in any stat - is pretty cool. But for it to be one that I take this much pride in, it’s pretty special.”

Thybulle also leads the league in deflections, averaging 5.3 per game.

Josh Richardson (12 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl) is proud of the emphasis his team has placed on hustle plays in its early days.

“It means we’re being disruptive, making things tough on the other team,” Richardson said postgame. “Everybody wants to play defense, and I think that’s where everything starts.”

Horford Holds it Down

Al Horford’s leadership, experience, and dominance all shone Wednesday, as he recorded a 12-point, 16-rebound double-double, along with four assists.

Tying his season-high 34 minutes of play, Horford was a game-high plus-26 on the night.

Horford, like his teammates, believes success starts on the defensive end.

“I think our effort to get back in transition, to load up, to make them score through us - I thought it was an outstanding effort for our group,” Horford said.

The big man accounted for five of the team’s 16 offensive boards, which led to a 30-to-4 second chance points advantage over the Wolves.

“Any of us can go in there, post, score the ball, be aggressive, be strong. We really try to play with our size, and impose our will in the paint,” Horford said.

And impose that will they did, scoring 60 of their 117 points in the paint en route to victory.

Bench Unit Continues Steady Streak

Furkan Korkmaz turned heads Wednesday in a season-high 17-point performance.

“Tonight, he wasn’t bashful,” Brett Brown said.

Korkmaz hit a trio of 3-pointers, an area that's been an emphasis for the Turkey native.

James Ennis III also made his presence felt, particularly as a rebounder. He grabbed 11 boards overall, including five on the offensive glass, along with eight points, an assist, and a block.

“I thought James Ennis came in, with his offensive rebounding, intensity, and different things that he did - also should be recognized,” Brown said.

Beyond Thybulle’s four steals, he added nine points (including a pair of 3-pointers), three assists, and two blocks.

“If you look at our scoring, it was pretty well distributed among a lot of people,” Brown said. “I like the team part of tonight’s win."