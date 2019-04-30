Team's Resiliency Shines in Game II Victory

It was a heart-pounding finish. The 76ers got a few more pivotal pumps from their vital organ down the stretch, and as a result, will be leaving Toronto with a hard-earned split in hand.

Behind a steely defensive spirit and several key adjustments, the Sixers withstood a late comeback charge from the Raptors to take Monday’s all-important Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena, 94-89.

Not only did the victory tie the best-of-seven series at a game apiece, it brought to an end several streaks that have been much discussed in the opening days of the second round.

The win was the Sixers’ first in Canada since November 10th, 2012, halting a string of 14 straight defeats up North. It was also the first time the club has ever beaten a team with Kawhi Leonard on its roster.

The triumph also almost wasn’t to be.

After holding Toronto to 29.2% in Monday’s opening quarter (7-24 fg, 1-8 3fg), the Sixers managed to build a 19-point advantage midway through the first half. The Raptors later trimmed the gap to a point once early in the third period, then did so again with 46.7 seconds left in regulation on a Pascal Siakam putback.

On the Sixers’ ensuing trip down the floor, Jimmy Butler found Joel Embiid (12 pts / 6 reb / 5 ast) for a tough spin move inside for clutch 2-pointer. Danny Green then missed a 3-pointer back the other way, the Sixers secured the loose ball, and Tobias Harris (9 pts / 11 reb / 4 ast) converted a pair of free throws to ice the game.

The Sixers were tested, made the necessary tweaks, and responded.

“I thought our defense at the start of the game was almost as good as it good be,” said Brett Brown. “I was proud of our defense. I think our spirit was just fine, and it was reflected in a pretty solid defensive first half.”

Throughout the evening, Butler was the epitome of veteran stability. He tallied 12 of his game-high 30 points in Monday’s final frame, a flurry highlighted by a crucial triple with 2:14 to go that pushed the Sixers’ lead back to seven, 88-81.

The deposit capped a string of seven straight points from Butler, who also provided 11 rebounds and five assists. The 30-point double-double was the first of his postseason career.

“This was James Butler,” Brown said. “That was the adult in the gym. He was just a tremendous, a tremendous sort of rock. He willed us to a lot of different situations.”

“To tell you the truth, I just happened to make a couple of shots,” said Butler, who also pointed out his true first name is really ‘Jimmy.’ “Everybody told me to come out aggressive. All in all, we guarded. I think that’s the reason we won.”

There’s no doubting the Sixers’ defensive intensity at the outset of the contest was a vital, tone-setting ingredient.

Part of that development was letting Ben Simmons (6 pts / 7 reb / 5 ast) take the lionshare of the load on Leonard, and Embiid spending most of the evening on Siakam. Leonard posted 35 points on 13-24 shooting, but the Sixers, which sent help for Simmons, made him earn it.

Siakam, meanwhile, struggled to find his stroke and looked hesitant to drive to the basket against his fellow Cameroonian. He ended the game with 21 points on 9 for 25 shooting.

For Embiid, Monday's performance had to be viewed through the prism of circumstance. The big man missed shootaround earlier in the morning due to gastroenteritis.

He battled through, and wound up delivering huge plays in crunch time.

Embiid said there was no way he was missing the game.

“These are my guys,” said Embiid. I want to show up every night, play hard, and tonight I felt like that was a big game for us. After Game 1, we all felt like we had a chance, that after a few adjustments we could get on top. Tonight we did that. That’s all that matters. Now we got to go home and take care of business.”

“He’s prideful,” Brown said of Embiid. “He wants to win. He's an incredible teammate.”

The Sixers limited Toronto to 36.3% shooting overall, and 27.0% on threes (10-37 3fgm). The Sixers also commanded the glass, 53-36, and outscored the Raptors by 11 from the free throw line on 11 extra attempts.

Another decisive subplot Monday were the contributions of the Sixers' bench. They outscored their counterparts from Toronto, 26-5, while outrebounding the Raptors' reserves, 15-6.

The 76ers will head home to South Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.