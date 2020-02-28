Team Topples Knicks

SNAPSHOT

Appearing at home for the final time before setting out West for a week, the Seventy Sixers (37-23) on Thursday got a couple things they were looking for:

A win, first and foremost, beating the New York Knicks (17-41), 115-106, at The Center.

And in doing so, the Sixers also received quality contributions from a handful of key players whom the team will be counting on for however long Ben Simmons (back) and Joel Embiid (left shoulder) are out.

From the jump, Tobias Harris attacked with purpose. He scored the Sixers' first seven points, and added seven more before the opening period was through.

His 23 first-half points marked the second-highest total of his career. The veteran finished the evening with 34 overall, one shy of his season-high.

Al Horford turned in a solid showing as well, flirting with what would have been the third triple-double of his career. Providing a couple of clutch baskets in the fourth quarter, he posted 15 points, seven boards, and a season-best nine assists.

Josh Richardson also stepped up in the second half, during which he notched all 11 of his points. Shake Milton, making his second straight start, went for 19.

On a night New York never really went away, it was Harris who helped secure the victory. The Knicks had trimmed a once-20 point deficit to five, 107-102, with two minutes to go.

Harris then proceeded to nail a 3-pointer, and following a Sixers' stop at the other end, he set up a corner triple for Milton that widened the gap to 113-102 with 74 seconds left.

At that point, the Sixers' sixth win in their last eight games was all but assured.

TURNING POINT

With Harris leading the charge, the Sixers strung together a decisive 8-2 mini-run in the final two minutes to finally put away their long-time Atlantic Division rival.

WORTH NOTING

• Starting in place of Ben Simmons the past two games (Cleveland, New York), Shake Milton has combined to score 39 points. He converted 6 of his 7 shots against the Knicks, while going 5-for-5 from deep.

• The Sixers finished 15-for-31 (48.4%) from beyond the arc. It was the Sixers' most efficient 3-point shooting performance in a game this season in which they hit 15+ threes.

• Kyle O'Quinn made the most of his 14 minutes off the bench. He hauled in 10 rebounds for his third double-digit rebounding contest of the season.

• New York was paced by Julius Randle, who cranked out 30 points, 10 boards, and five assists.

Richardson rose to the occasion in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

It'll be a four-game tour up the California coast for the 76ers, which visit the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. The Sixers will then head north to play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, before wrapping up their trip against the Golden State Warriors next Saturday.