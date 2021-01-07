Team Takes on Brooklyn

The 76ers (7-1) remain the NBA’s top team after Wednesday's narrow victory over the Washington Wizards, 141-136, on the first night of their back-to-back.

The Sixers now travel to Brooklyn, where they’ll face the Nets (4-4) following Wednesday’s win, which was the Sixers' fifth straight.

And while the team was pleased with the win, it acknowledged the much larger events of the day in play.

“Hopefully this is the first step to healing this country,” Doc Rivers said of Wednesday’s insurrection at the Capitol.

“I told the guys before the game - this is America right now… Young people are engaged. They’re voting. I’m very proud of all of them.”

Seth Curry (28 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast) appreciated his head coach’s stance on what was truly important that day:

“He’s just honest with us - honest and upfront with us about everything - basketball, and stuff that’s going on off the floor. I think we all appreciate him addressing the elephant in the room right before the game. He talked to us like men. That’s the great thing about a coach like Doc, who understands the position that we’re in. There’s tough stuff going on, but we’ve still got a job to do, and we’ve got to be able to handle both.”

As players and teams across the league protested peacefully by linking arms, taking a knee, and speaking out, Tobias Harris (19 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast) commended his colleagues:

“It’s a peaceful way of expressing what players want to express. It shouldn’t be looked down upon, taking a knee. It was a peaceful way of bringing attention to injustices in the world. I respect players doing it, teams doing it. I respect it.”

Thursday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Six-time All-Star Kyrie Irving is off to a strong start this season, averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

Irving led Brooklyn’s 130-96 rout over Utah Tuesday, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Irving has scored at least 25 points in six of his seven outings this season.

The Nets will be shorthanded Thursday, in the absence of 10-time All-Star Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocol) Thursday. Recovering from a partial ACL tear, Spencer Dinwiddie is also out, along with Nic Claxton (right knee tendinopathy). Rodions Kurucs and Reggie Perry are questionable.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic