Team Sweeps Heat Series

After a severely shorthanded week, the 76ers (9-4) welcomed the trio of Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, and Matisse Thybulle back into the rotation Thursday, and the group answered the call.

The three Sixers had been missing due to NBA health and safety protocols, and were cleared to re-join the team earlier Thursday.

It was a well-rounded team performance, as the Sixers notched their second straight win over the Miami Heat (4-6), 125-108, sweeping their two-game series.

Milton led the way for the Sixers, coming off the bench and finishing with a season and game-high 31 points.

After Tyler Herro scored 34 points in Tuesday’s meeting, the Sixers held Miami’s guard to shoot 7-for-16 (17 pts) in Thursday’s meeting.

Key Contributors:

Shake Milton

Milton stuffed his stat line beyond his 31 points, adding seven assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block. Milton shot 11-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from long range, and 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in his 27 minutes of play.



Postgame, Harris praised Milton for staying ready during the time away:



“I’m trying to figure out if he had a gym in his space [over the last week of quarantine] - because he was hooping tonight. He didn’t miss a beat.”

Tobias Harris

Harris didn’t seem to miss a beat either, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 30 minutes. He shot 7-for-13 from the field.

Ben Simmons

Simmons notched his second triple-double of the season, and the 30th of his career, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, plus three steals.



Doc Rivers praised the All-Star postgame:



“I thought tonight is who he has to be every night. I love the way he played tonight. He was a presence for us [on both ends]... That takes us to a different level, when he plays like that.”

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle’s week away didn’t stop him from a stellar defensive performance, grabbing a season and game-high four steals, along with eight points and a block.



Rivers praised Thybulle postgame:



“That’s the Matisse we need every night. I really like how he played with his energy.”

Isaiah Joe

Coming off the bench, Joe totalled 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting (all 3-pointers).



Simmons praised the rookie postgame:



“His confidence is getting better and better. He’s figuring out the game. He’s learning quick… He’s made a huge jump in the last few games.”

Quote to Note:

Simmons and Rivers are developing a special bond:

Ben Simmons has thoroughly enjoyed playing for Doc Rivers: “Doc keeps it real with me. He keeps it straight. He wants me to get better. The relationship is growing with Doc, and so far, I’ve learned a lot... [including] professionalism, how I carry myself." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 15, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will head out for a two game, two city, back-to-back over the weekend, facing the Memphis Grizzlies (5-6) Saturday, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6) Sunday.

Grizzlies’ 2019 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant has been sidelined since Dec. 28 (left ankle sprain), but has been upgraded to questionable for the team’s Friday matchup with Minnesota.

Prior to injury, Morant led the team in scoring (26.3 ppg) and sharing (6.3 apg), including a 44-point performance on Dec. 23 against San Antonio.