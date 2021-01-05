Team Sweeps Charlotte Series

The 76ers (6-1) remain the NBA’s top team, after sweeping their two-game series with the Charlotte Hornets with Monday’s 118-101 win.

The Sixers led by as many as 27 points, while every starter finished in double figures for the second straight game, while no starter played more than 35 minutes.

Newly named Eastern Conference Player of the Week Tobias Harris led the way in scoring (22 pts), while the Sixers shared 34 assists on its 46 made shots and only counted 10 turnovers.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting, along with five rebounds and two assists. Harris scored 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter alone, shooting 5-for-8 in the frame.



Tyrese Maxey credited Harris for his leadership postgame:





“He’s a player-coach. He’s the player that’s the coach on the floor. We really appreciate him, and everything that he’s doing.”

Joel Embiid

Embiid has notched a double-double in each of his six games this season, including Monday’s 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Ben Simmons

Simmons totalled 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and a block, shooting 6-for-13 from the field.

Danny Green

Green tied his season-high 13 points, scoring 13 in each of the Sixers’ pair of matchups with the Hornets. He added a season-high six rebounds, along with three assists and a steal.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored a career-high 11 points, along with two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Dwight Howard

Howard finished with a game-high 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards, along with nine points (4-6 FG).

Quote to Note:

Harris, who finished at a game-high +24, believes the team can still unlock another level:

“We have a long way to go, and I think that’s the beauty of it. We’re trying to push for something greater.”

@Sixers Social:

Your Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Up Next:

The Sixers will close their three game home stand Wednesday, hosting the Washington Wizards for the second time this season.

The Sixers won the first meeting on Opening Night, 113-107.

The Wizards dropped their first five games of the season, but have won their next, and most recent, two, topping the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, 123-122.

Bradley Beal has led the Wizards in scoring in each of their first seven games, averaging 30.6 points per game this season (3rd best in NBA).